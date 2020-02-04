HIROMI ASAI Presents AW20 Menswear Collection "The Whole Creation" Made of Kimono Textile at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has always been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolades and got many international media coverages.

HIROMI ASAI NEW YORK FASHION WEEK - SS20 HIROMI ASAI at FLYING SOLO COUTURE SHOW - NEW YORK FASHION WEEK AW20

The sales of HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection started in April, 2019 at Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), located on the prime street in SoHo, New York, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the independent designers during the New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

HIROMI ASAI presents Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 men's wear collection on runway at Flying Solo Couture Show, cooperatively with the Flying Solo designers, held at Pier 59 Studios, starting at 9:15pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The theme of the collection is "The Whole Creation", represented by unique natural motifs. HIROMI ASAI develops new textiles suitable for men's wear collection with craftsmen in Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI would like to demonstrate luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan. This fashion show will be also distributed by live stream video in Instagram at 9:15pm EDT on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

"This is second time to present HIROMI ASAI menswear collection at New York Fashion Week. I am extremely excited to demonstrate our AW20 collection soon." Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "As I always said, I believe that the essence of Kimono is `textile` not `form`. It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship for production of traditional textiles all over the world, including kimono textiles, to the next generation. For this commitment, I continue transforming Japanese traditional textiles to modern high fashion to attract many people in the world."

Next to the fashion show in New York, HIROMI ASAI participates at Flying Solo Paris fashion show held during the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, February 24, 2020. After all these presentation, HIROMI ASAI AW20 men's wear collection is available on sale both at Flying Solo Store in SoHo, New York and Flying Solo online store.

DETAILED INFORMATION

HIROMI ASAI@ Flying Solo

Autumn/Winter 2020 Flying Solo Couture Show

Date and Time: Saturday, February 8, 2020; 9:15pm EDT

Location: Pier 59 Studios, New York (only by invitation)

Livestream broadcasting: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

