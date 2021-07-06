HIROMI ASAI Presents Resort Collection for the First Time Ever, Made of Kimono Textile, During Miami Swim Week

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI collection won accolade and got many international media coverages.

HIROMI ASAI Resort Collection Miami Swim Show 2021 July -Bokashi-Zome ombre-dyeing HIROMI ASAI New York Fashion Week AW21/22 with Flying Solo

HIROMI ASAI is active as a member of the boutique and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and now becomes the US largest fashion showcase and retail for independent designers. Flying Solo also produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the independent designers in the globe.

HIROMI ASAI presents Resort wear collection 2022 on runway at Flying Solo Show in Miami Beach, starting at 4pm ET on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The theme of the collection is "Sea". HIROMI ASAI Resort collection represents dignity of life with the sea. Most of HIROMI ASAI resort collection was made with `Bokashi-Zome" ombre-dyed "Tango Chirimen" silk crepes in Tango, Kyoto, Japan. A craftsman of weaving, Hayato Tamoi, a craftsman of dyeing, Tomohisa Kobayashi, and Hiromi Asai created cobalt blue colored textiles using traditional techniques. Another piece was made with 'Sumi-Nagashi" marbled "Shioze" silk fabric in Gosen, Niigata. Based on design and textile selection by Hiromi Asai, Teruo Hirokawa, an expert of handmade tailoring in Japan, tailored all pieces. HIROMI ASAI demonstrates luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by outstanding tailoring techniques. HIROMI ASAI resort collection is suitable for elegant outfits in resorts but is the embodiment of Japanese craftsmanship.

The show is held in person by the beach, but as the capacity of the venue is limited, this show is also livestreamed on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/), starting at 4pm ET on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

"I am excited to present our resort collection during Miami Swim Week. I hope many people enjoy resort life with our new collection after the pandemic era," Ms. Hiromi Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "I appreciate great collaboration with craftsmen in Japan to create our resort collection. For our signature pieces, we create cobalt blue colored textiles, inspired by the seas in Tango and Miami Beach, which indeed connect each other in the globe although far away. Please try our elegant resort collection and feel breeze of the sea."

Hiromi Asai added about HIROMI ASAI collection, "Indeed I have been focusing on Kimono, but now I focus on its `textile` not its `form.` It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship to the next generation. I continue transforming Japanese traditional textiles to modern luxury fashion, which also serves as echo-friendly sustainable fashion."

After the show, HIROMI ASAI resort collection is available at Flying Solo in New York.

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Miami Swim Week 2021 Flying Solo Show

Date and Time: Thursday, July 8, 2021; 4pm Eastern Time

Location: South Beach, Miami Beach (only by invitation)

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/collections/hiromi-asai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

