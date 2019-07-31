Hiscox Appoints Megan McConnell as Chief Underwriting Officer in the US

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, today announced the appointment of Megan McConnell as Chief Underwriting Officer in the US. McConnell, who most recently served as the Director of Underwriting for Hiscox Re & ILS, will lead the underwriting strategy and execution across Hiscox's portfolio of specialty risk solutions in the US. She will be based in New York and report to Steve Langan, Chief Executive Officer for Hiscox USA.

"Megan has a strong track record of success in the industry, from running a Syndicate to overseeing Hiscox's reinsurance underwriting team in London," said Langan. "Her strong leadership abilities and extensive expertise in driving product development and business growth will be a strong asset to our operations in the US."

Since joining Hiscox in 2018, McConnell has co-led the underwriting strategy for Hiscox Re & ILS. Prior to joining Hiscox, McConnell was Active Underwriter of Paraline (formerly ICAT) Syndicate 4242 and Special Purpose Arrangement 6123. During her 12 years at Paraline, McConnell built up a commercial and personal lines insurance business and managed portfolios from a pricing, underwriting, operations, marketing and distribution perspective. McConnell also worked on strategic business planning for the Lloyd's Syndicate including their reinsurance purchasing strategy. McConnell has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and philosophy and a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado.

Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk solutions, including a broad spectrum of E&O, GL, cyber and data security, media liability, management liability, crime, kidnap & ransom, terrorism and commercial property insurance products.

In the US, Hiscox is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Chesapeake, VA; Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and White Plains, NY.

About The Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2018 saw the business deliver a profit before tax of $137.4 million in a challenging year for insurers.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,300 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. In the US, Hiscox small business Insurance is underwritten by Hiscox Insurance Company Inc., a Chicago-based insurance company.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, quality, courage and excellence in execution. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

Follow Hiscox USA on Twitter @HiscoxSmallbiz

The content provided above is provided for general informational purposes, but is not intended, nor shall it be deemed, to be business, legal or insurance advice for any particular or specific person or entity.

Media Contacts

Lou Casale

Hiscox USA

+1 646 442 8341

Lou.Casale@hiscox.com

Gyawu Mahama

Hiscox USA

+1 678 781 6003

Gyawu.Mahama@hiscox.com

SOURCE Hiscox

Related Links

https://www.hiscoxgroup.com

