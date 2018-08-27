Hiscox Selects Hi Marley's Intelligent Messaging Solution for Customer Communication

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley today announced that Hiscox, a global specialist insurer and the first insurance company in the US to offer small business insurance direct, online, and in real-time, has selected Hi Marley as its intelligent messaging solution. Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversation platform specifically built for the insurance industry.

"Many of our clients are entrepreneurs and small business owners who are inspired to take risks. When the unexpected happens, we need to move quickly to handle their insurance claims and minimize the disruption to their businesses," said Jeremy Catlin, Vice President of Claims for Hiscox USA. "The Marley platform will help us deliver on our commitment to outstanding customer service, providing a customer-centric claims process that is simple and efficient."

Marley will enable Hiscox's customers to communicate via text, share photos and documents, receive proactive updates on a claim and get real-time answers to questions through artificial intelligence. Customers can communicate at their convenience, and get their claims resolved more quickly.

Said Michael Greene, CEO of Hi Marley, "Hiscox is known for being one of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the insurance industry, and is an ideal partner for our product's cutting-edge capabilities. We love their vision of encouraging courage, which is right in line with our core values. We are thrilled to offer our services to help them do what they do best – take care of the people who count on them."

About Hi Marley, Inc.



Hi Marley, based in Boston, MA, has developed the first intelligent conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. The Marley platform enables insurance companies to communicate with their customers through messaging and deliver a fast and easy customer experience. It's built for insurance, with industry-specific artificial intelligence and functionality. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. For more information, visit us at: www.himarley.com.

About The Hiscox Group



Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE : HSX ). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2017 saw the business deliver a profit before tax (excluding foreign exchange) of £93.6 million despite reserving net $225 million for claims in the most costly year ever for natural catastrophes.

The Hiscox Group employs over 2,700 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, quality, courage and excellence in execution. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.himarley.com

