Hisense Announces Global Launch of Revamped Smart TV Platform VIDAA

"Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners. We already have global partners including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Red Bull TV, Deezer, DAZN, Rakuten TV and Hungama. With the new update we are also bringing on our platform a new partnership with sports-focused live TV streaming service fuboTV. fuboTV's application is already pre-installed in every Hisense TV with Vidaa OS, and you can access a custom sports experience seamlessly by clicking the 'Sports' button on the remote," said Dr. Lin.

The integration of fuboTV into Vidaa brings all the major leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) as well as college sports and local and regional games onto the platform, easily accessible and curated inside the intuitive user interface. Beyond that, fuboTV is one of the few providers that offers streaming access to sports in 4K, which truly provides the ultimate viewing experience. fuboTV for Vidaa also comes with access to a wide variety of entertainment and news programs.

The same direct access capability has also been implemented for music. It's now easier than ever to directly access Music on YouTube, a dedicated music streaming service that guides you through the world of music. With one click of a button, check out your favorite music artists and music videos on YouTube Music.

"Apart from the sport and music pillars, there are two additional curated portions of the platform. In creating Vidaa Art, Hisense has partnered with the world's leading digital art community, DeviantArt. Founded in 2000, DeviantArt is home to over 48 million members who have submitted over 370 million pieces of original art. Digital art from hundreds of their most talented artists is available to all Vidaa users for free, turning their living rooms into a live gallery." The feature is available with a direct access button on all Hisense Vidaa TVs, which have preinstalled the DeviantArt application. The creators of Vidaa have also put a lot of efforts in aggregating the best free, advertising supported content on their platform and presenting it in an integrated and seamless way. Vidaa Free, accessible with a direct access button, already integrates among others PlutoTV, TubiTV and Xumo, and is expanding with new global and local partners regularly.

An important initiative Hisense is bringing to the global stage is providing free access to education on the large screen. That is why in South Africa, where Hisense is the market leader selling over a third of TVs in the market, we have partnered up with Mindset, an NGO backed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to bring over 5000 educational videos for children ages 6-18 to the large screen. This unique initiative will be expanded to other markets around the globe.

Apart from the US, Hisense is launching the updated Vidaa platform in over 120 territories globally in Q1 of this year, supporting its international expansion.

Debuted in 2014, Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs. In just 6 years it has become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020 Vidaa will be upgraded to 4.0 Vidaa and will be preinstalled on all new Hisense TVs. Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners for Vidaa users.

