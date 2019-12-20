HISKY, a leader in the innovative detection technology of liver health, launches the new brand iLivTouch

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wuxi Hisky Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HISKY") has successfully launched its new brand iLivTouch based on the MigTE technology. "On the increasingly competitive market, cycles of technological innovation are key to maintaining our leading position," said Dr. Shao Jinhua, CEO of HISKY. "The new series of products, which are equipped with several worldwide uniquely patented technologies jointly developed by HISKY and Tsinghua University, have made great breakthroughs in terms of detection accuracy, ease of operations, and clinical function."

In recent years, China's medical device market has maintained rapid growth. According to the data from iiMedia Research, the average annual growth rate of China's medical device market maintains at about 20%, and the market size is expected to exceed RMB 900 billion yuan by 2022. Many excellent medical device companies in China have invested in this huge market, so market competition has intensified.

iLivTouch products contain a number of leading technologies, including dual-mode cross-border fusion probes, multi-channel tissue information scanning, high-end color ultrasound assisted diagnosis and ultra-clear common-frequency dual display. Compared with similar products in the world, HISKY's products have significantly improved the accuracy of positioning and measurement. In addition, the unique tissue RF signal capability of the iLivTouch series will better support clinical experts.

HISKY has always valued intellectual properties. HISKY has independent intellectual property rights and core technologies in the field of non-invasive liver fibrosis detection. It is also one of the global companies with the largest number of intellectual property rights in this field. So far, HISKY has applied for nearly 300 patents and more than 180 trademarks worldwide, covering over 20 countries. Among them, the "ultrasonic non-destructive testing method and device of viscoelastic medium" patent won the 20th China Patent Excellence Award.

On December 12, 2019, the specialized IP tribunal of the Supreme Court of China gave a public decision on the lawsuit filed by Societe d' Elastographie Impulsionnelle pour les Systemes de Mesure de l' Elasticite (SEISME) (a subsidiary of Echosens) against Wuxi Hisky Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. regarding the infringement upon the inventor's patent right. According to the court decision, HISKY's technical solution was different from Echosens' patents and did not infringe the patents involved in the case. All the claims of ELASTIC MEASURING SYSTEM ELAST were rejected. ELASTIC MEASURING SYSTEM ELAST was requested to bear the litigation costs. Court trial record link: https://tinyurl.com/s3hz569

HISKY's liver fibrosis detection products (FT series) have been have been installed in more than 1,000 hospitals and institutions across the country, serving nearly 10 million people. Jia Jidong, professor of Capital Medical University and Beijing Friendship Hospital, and Lu Lungen, professor of Shanghai First People's Hospital, are currently carrying out medical practices in multiple hospitals, applying HISKY's non-invasive diagnostic system to the clinic practices, accumulating big data, and contributing to further technical improvement.

About HISKY

HISKY is a national high-level talent pioneering enterprise, an innovative and pioneering talent enterprise in Jiangsu Province, a doctoral concentration plan enterprise in Jiangsu Province, and a Top-530 enterprise in Wuxi. Its entrepreneur team consists of doctors from Tsinghua University and executives with many years of medical device marketing experience. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the development and promotion of high-end medical technologies. It has reached the international advanced level in the field of non-invasive detection of liver elasticity compared with the previous fat detection. It is a leading brand in the field of non-invasive detection of liver health in China. It owns the series products of FIBROTOUCH and iLivTouch. It has nearly 300 patents and has published hundreds of papers. It has obtained US FDA and EU CE certification. At present, it has sold its products to more than 1,000 well-known medical institutions in China and exported products to over 20 countries around the world.

SOURCE HISKY