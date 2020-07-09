hiSky Reveals its Smartellite™ Dynamic Ku-band Terminal, Based on Phased Array Antenna Technology

Developed over the past year, the new Smartellite™ Dynamic Ku-band terminal complements hiSky's ability to provide global coverage of its services, both onshore and offshore, and in territories where the Ku frequency offers a significant advantage, or where Ka frequencies are simply not available. Enabling a low and medium data rate for IoT applications, the new terminal meets a growing demand across a range of industries, including fisheries, fleet management, agriculture, oil & gas and more.

Based on hiSky's innovative Smartellite™ Dynamic Ka-band terminal, the Ku-band terminal offers the same advantages in terms of on-the-move capabilities, weight, size and price. It also uses the same building blocks, such as a built-in modem and phased array antenna technology, and connects to hiSky's comprehensive Network Management System (NMS), hiSky360 managing both Ka and Ku-band terminals on the same network.

Able to communicate with both GEO and LEO satellites, the system also has future customization capabilities that will enable it to work with up-and-coming LEO constellations, such as Starlink by SpaceX and Amazon's Kuiper, to achieve a high data rate transmission.

Having successfully carried out laboratory experiments based on the original design, hiSky is now embarking on EFT on Ku satellites, with strategic partners and a number of prospective clients around the world.

"The development of the Ku terminal is another milestone in our company's growth process and product portfolio," says Shahar Kravitz, Co-Founder and CEO of hiSky. "It's important for us to be at the forefront of technological advancement, and to adapt our services to the demands of the current market. There's no doubt that the launch of this Ku terminal will bring added value to the company and strengthen our position in today's global satellite arena. This is just one of the exciting developments we have been working on recently – we'll be announcing more in the near future!"

About hiSky:

hiSky provides an innovative satellite communication network system that enables the provision of robust, low-cost satellite services to large numbers of users, all over the globe. The company's network, operating on GEO and LEO satellites, comprises satellite terminals and hub base stations, a mobile application, IoT/M2M interface and application servers.

hiSky products are suited to both commercial IoT and Voice/Data, and the system architecture enables a flexible business model – providing either the full service or terminals and hub equipment, depending on customer requirements. All the technology integrated into hiSky products is developed in-house, enabling the company to adapt to specific customer requirements and respond quickly to market demands.

