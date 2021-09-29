Hispanic Heritage Month FIESTA coming to Southlake

The event is organized by a group of Hispanic Southlake residents known as "Somos Southlake" and presented by Fajitas Pete of Southlake. The lively Fiesta will include an array of free entertainment, for-purchase options of Hispanic foods, soft drinks, and treats, celebrating the culture, legacy, and flavors of Latin America and Spain.

The music lineup includes Mariachi, Ballet Folklorico, a Zumba class, and a Latin Band performing merengue, salsa, bachata, and more, taking us on a Latin music journey throughout the many cultures that are celebrated as part of Hispanic Heritage.

"We are so excited to bring this first-of-its-kind celebration to our city," said Southlake Mayor John Huffman. "We are grateful for the many contributions, legacy, and impact Hispanics continue to have every day in our city, and we are proud to celebrate them in a colorful Fiesta. We invite our residents, neighbors, and everyone else to join us at this fun event".

Sponsors include Bill Tait Insurance, Black Door Renovations, Cien+, Dragon Mortgage, Estilos, Friends in Southlake, Gallery Dental, Maria Duque Realtor, Mona's Family Emporium, and Precision Orthopedics.

Southlake Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta is a FREE event, open to the public.

