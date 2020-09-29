Hispanic Mother And Domestic Abuse Survivor Martha Llamas Rallies Latinos For Trump

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With President Trump's campaign set on strengthening bonds with the Hispanic community, his 5th pre-election visit to Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 15th, produced an unexpected moment that has caught the nation's attention. It began when invited panelist, award-winning business owner, and social influencer, Martha Llamas , had the opportunity to speak.

Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix on Sept. 14, 2020 Llamas and Latinos for Trump Official Panel Members

"When I was 22 years old, I got shot by the father of my kids, and I survived horrible domestic violence," says Llamas. "After a month of getting better, I had two choices. One was to survive on government welfare or get a job. I chose to get a job as a janitor."

The enthusiastic crowd in attendance at the Latinos for Trump Roundtable burst into thunderous applause on several occasions, even taking Llamas by surprise.

Martha shared, "I started making $5 an hour in 1997, and I loved my job so much that I worked my way up to become a supervisor, manager, and then five years later ended up buying my own janitorial company." She continued, "I became a U.S. citizen in 2008, and then 2012 came. I kept hearing in the news that if you have more than 50 employees, you have to cut back. Why is the government telling me what you do? I worked so hard for what I have, why do they have to get in my business?"

It was this intrusion that led Llamas to begin focusing on local and national government policies and how political decisions affect small business owners, especially in the Hispanic community. What followed was unexpected.

Political author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza picked up the story and posted a video clip of Martha's roundtable speech titled, " Hispanic Mother Turns To Trump And Destroys Entire Liberal Victim Narrative In Just Minutes ." In less than a week, the video reached over 1.3 million viewers on Facebook . The post itself was shared numerous times and generated thousands of comments.

"The response was humbling and a bit overwhelming," Llamas explained. "It was inspiring to see the vast majority of the comments were so positive and encouraging. I'm not making this stuff up. My employees and their family members depend on the success of my business for their livelihood. I take that responsibility very seriously, and it's not about Democrat or Republican. It's about what is fair for the small business owners of this country and doing what we can to keep our companies running so that we can pay our people and our taxes and contribute to the economy of our community."

Martha currently employs 70 people and is happy to network and share information with other small business owners and invites them to connect with her.

