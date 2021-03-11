Hispanic Motor Press Reveals Top Ten Vehicles For Hispanic Buyers

Hispanic Motor Press reveals 2021 best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers. Tweet this

The winners were announced during a special virtual LA Auto Show Automobility media day with the Motor Press Guild (MPG) in Los Angeles. CA. Winners and finalists will be celebrated during the HMPA Virtual Awards ceremony on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST on HMPA Facebook Live Facebook.com/HispanicMotorPressOrg.

Adds Rodriguez-Long, "2021 HMPA selected vehicles offer positive overall ownership experience and are considered significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers."

The 2021 HMPA winners and finalists in the 10 categories are:

Car Model of the Year: Hyundai Elantra

Finalists: Kia K5, Honda Accord

EV Car of the Year: Ford Mach-E

Finalists: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Kia Niro EV

Hybrid Car of the Year: Honda CR-V Hybrid

Finalists: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Prime

Sports Car of the Year: Dodge Challenger SRT

Finalists: Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang

Luxury Car of the Year: Genesis GV80

Finalists: Cadillac Escalade w/Super Cruise, Lincoln Aviator

Car Technology of the Year: Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell

Finalists: Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell

SUV of the Year: Chevrolet Suburban

Finalists: Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe

Pick-Up Truck of the Year: Ford F-150

Finalists: Chevrolet Silverado , Ram 1500

Adventure Car of the Year: Ram TRX

Finalists: Jeep Gladiator Mojave, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Family Car of the Year: Chrysler Pacifica

Finalists: Buick Envision, Toyota Sienna

The 2021 HMPA Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 100 new vehicles during 2020 and into 2021.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submitted their entries, and the jury panel evaluated the vehicles on their features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.

