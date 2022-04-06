Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces Call-For-Entries for the 2022 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards

The industry's premier program for multicultural communications will add Best Spanish-language Campaign category to this year's awards.

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announces its call-for-entries for the 2022 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards - the industry's highest accolade in Hispanic communications. The HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, and non-profit public relations and marketing teams, and the stellar work they produce in the industry's multicultural space. The submission deadline closes on June 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced at the annual ¡BRAVO! Awards gala taking place in Austin, Texas, on September 29, 2022, at the Fairmont Austin Hotel.

Recognizing the increased demand for engaging Spanish-dominant communities throughout the United States, the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards will include a new category, Best Spanish-Language Campaign, elevating the work that has been geared toward reaching Spanish-speaking populations in the U.S. or Latin America.

"As we aim to evolve the organization to reflect the reality of our ever-changing population, we want to make sure that communications teams across the country have the chance to participate and showcase their work at every level," said HPRA National President Sonia V. Diaz. "With the continuing rise of disinformation and the critical need for civic engagement in our communities, we understand the importance of Spanish-language outreach, particularly for our most underserved communities. We look forward to recognizing the teams who have championed this work during this time."

Traditionally held in New York City, the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards will move its annual gala to Austin, Texas this year in celebration of its newly formed Texas chapter and in the spirit of creating a more inclusive and accessible experience for Hispanic communications professionals throughout the country.

"HPRA is an organization whose leadership prides itself in being as diverse as the communities that make up the fabric of our culture and we wanted our awards program to reflect that diversity as well," said Diaz. "As a state that possesses so much of our rich cultural history and the highest Hispanic population growth in the nation, we felt Texas was an ideal place to bring our industry professionals from every corner of the country together to celebrate their work. As HPRA continues to grow, we aim to bring the program to other markets in the future."

2022 BRAVO! Awards Categories and How to Enter:

This year, there are 24 categories available to enter for the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards. Entries will be judged by an unaffiliated panel of senior public relations professionals representing industry, national organizations, and trade publications. Finalists will be notified of the results by July 22, 2022, and recognized at the 2022 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards dinner at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, TX, on September 29, 2022.

The ¡BRAVO! 2022 categories include:

Agency of the Year (Must enter in an additional category to qualify) B2B Campaign Campaign of the Year (Must enter in two or more categories) COVID Response CSR Communications Campaign Digital PR Program Entertainment: Film, Music, Media & Sports Fashion & Beauty Campaign Food & Beverage Healthcare & Nutrition In-House Team of the Year Influencer Engagement Integrated Marketing Communications Campaign Internal Communications Program Latin America Campaign Media/Virtual Event Multicultural PR Program (Driven toward two or more groups) New Product/Service Launch Non-Profit Campaign Public Affairs Campaign Public Education Social Justice Spanish-Language Campaign Technology

All materials are required to be submitted digitally through the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards platform . Awards categories are open to all public relations, advertising, and marketing agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations, and/or practitioners who practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Work must have been implemented between January 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Entry fees and deadlines are as follows:

Early Bird Deadline - April 29, 2022 : HPRA Member $150 , Non-members $250

- : HPRA Member , Non-members Deadline - May 13, 2022 : HPRA Member $300 , Non-members $395

- : HPRA Member , Non-members Late Deadline - May 27, 2022 : HPRA Member $455 , Non-members $550

- : HPRA Member , Non-members Final Deadline - June 3, 2022 : HPRA Members $550 , Non-members $695

In addition to announcing winners, HPRA will also present the following awards to individuals making an impact in their respective careers. These include: the "Pioneer of the Year" Award for public relations; the "Journalist of the Year" Award, the Diversity & Inclusion Award, and the President's Award. Nominees in these categories will be presented by the HPRA National Board of Directors who will vote to select the recipients of the prestigious awards. The honorees will be recognized during the 2022 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards.

For more information about the awards program and to enter a submission, click here .

For information about HPRA Bravo and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the HPRA site or contact the HPRA National Office at [email protected].

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information, please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

