Historic Anti-Corruption Bill "For The People Act" Passes House

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RepresentUs applauds the House for passing the most important anti-corruption bill since Watergate, the For the People Act. The bill would end partisan gerrymandering, secure and modernize our elections, and halt big money's control of politics.

RepresentUs members delivered a petition with nearly 20,000 signatures supporting the bill to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday. Members also made thousands of calls to members of Congress using our For the People Act online resource hub .

"Washington is more polarized, unstable, and broken than at any time since the Civil War. A mob stormed the US Capitol, people are losing faith in democracy, and special interests' grip on Congress is stronger than ever. The For the People Act fixes the root cause of the dysfunction," said RepresentUs CEO Josh Silver. "The fight to get the bill through the Senate has just begun and RepresentUs is unifying conservatives, moderates, and progressives in support of this historic legislation."

The For the People Act has supermajority support from voters across the political spectrum, as two thirds of Americans support the bill . But we know there will be an enormous effort to stop this legislation in its tracks. That's why RepresentUs is launching a multi-million dollar campaign to get the For the People Act passed to counter efforts like the one launched by Ken Cuccinelli . RepresentUs has raised $3 million and is actively raising the remaining funds.

"The For the People Act is not a power grab by either party. Instead it fixes the actual power grab by politicians who stack the deck to keep themselves in power through gerrymandering, campaign donations and voter suppression," said Silver.

RepresentUs produced this fun and easy-to-understand video explaining what is in the For the People Act.

The For the People Act would implement a large portion of the policies RepresentUs has been pushing for in the American Anti-Corruption Act , our model legislation designed in 2012. RepresentUs took a leading role in defending our elections in 2020. To date, our movement to put voters first has passed more than 120 transformative laws and resolutions in cities and states across the country.

RepresentUs is the nation's largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass anti-corruption laws in cities and states to stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

