Historic Auction Opens: Bid Today to View Pearl Harbor Aviation Battlefield from Newly Restored Ford Island Control Tower

This is a rare moment in history, the Control Tower gives an aerial view of the scope of the attack and its aftermath.

Winning bidders will be granted early access to the tower via the Top of the Tower Tour on Sunday, May 29.

"You haven't experienced Pearl Harbor until you've ascended the tower to view the full scope of the attack and its aftermath," said Elissa Lines, Executive Director of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. "The opening of this tower is a rare moment in history…and you can be a part of it."

Towering 15 stories and 165 feet tall, the Ford Island Control Tower is an iconic structure that offers an unparalleled 360-degree view of the Pearl Harbor aviation battlefield. Under construction during the December 7, 1941 attack, the tower stands as a silent witness to the day that launched America into WWII.

Top of the Tower Tour is a guided experience that includes access to the historic Operations Building, the Firehouse Exhibit, and an elevator ride to the upper cab of the control tower – the pinnacle of the tour. Historical videos and pictures show the impact and aftermath of the attack in a stunning drama that gives a new understanding of the "day which will live in infamy."

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on America's WWII aviation battlefield, one of the few places in our country's nearly 250-year history where America was attacked by a foreign enemy on its own soil. From the strafing marks on our grounds to the incredible views of the most famous battleship in American history, the view from the tower is not to be missed.

About Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Walk the Pearl Harbor battlefield where the attack began, enter the bullet-scarred hangars, and see the control tower and aircraft of the battle, including a Japanese Zero and the B-17 Swamp Ghost. Hear the stories of World War II heroes and their response to the attack that changed our nation and world. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's mission is to steward America's first World War II aviation battlefield. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on membership, volunteers, and donations for support. To join, volunteer or support, visit www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.

SOURCE Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum