Historic California Winery Takes Home A Perfect Score At The Sunset Wine Competition

Gold medals were awarded to wines rated 90-plus points and those wines were eligible to move on to the "Best Of" category. From that collection, Double Gold awards were given to wines that scored 95 points or higher. From among those wines, the sweepstakes winner of "Best Of" category is determined. For any scores over 95 points, there must be a unanimous consensus among the judges.



"This contest drew top-level wines and hand-picked, top-notch judges to determine which wines stood out and are worthy of recognition," wrote Debra Del Fiorentino, president of Wine Competitions Production and Management. "To receive a medal in a competition of this caliber truly showcases the level of wines you produce."



Very few entries receive above 90 points. A 90-94 point score denotes Outstanding: a wine of superior character and style. Oliver Styles, Author and Editor for Decanter and Wine-Searcher stated, "100 points – the holy grail of wine scores. Although winemaking has never been better, getting the top score is no mean feat."



"A 100-point wine is a benchmark wine," says Alexander Peartree, of the Robb Report. "It represents the pinnacle of the category…the reviewer looks for the intensity of flavor, balance, structure, and longevity."



"We are honored to have our Old Vine Tinta Port recognized as a perfect wine by the judges in Sunset's International Competition, and so proud to be the only wine this year to receive that designation among so many esteemed wines", said president and winemaker, Peter Ficklin. "Ficklin Vineyards was founded with a commitment to quality and a desire to produce the highest quality Port in the United States."



Established in 1946, Ficklin Vineyards is a dedicated and traditional Port winery instrumental in founding the Madera AVA. The Ficklins accepted the Wine Lifetime Achievement Award from the California State Fair in 2012. The Aged 10 Years Tawny Port and the Old Vine Tinta Port are served at the United States Embassy in London.



