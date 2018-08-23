Historic Condo Project Completed in Lower Merion

The original building was updated to feature black shutters and paned windows that contrast against the fresh white facade. While the building was thoroughly demolished to create the modern living spaces, distinctive features and history were preserved, including an original main staircase, fleur-de-lis framed fireplace, elevated stone patio, and elaborate master bedroom tray ceiling. The only new additions to the property are the 2-car garages for each condo.

The architect behind this distinctive project is JTA Associates, based out of Wayne, while the construction was managed by general contractor Rockwell Custom. "Our target market buyers are those who love the old charm but want modern elegance and high-end finishes," says developer and realtor Aaron Osgood. "There is truly no other product on the market like this, nor will there be any time soon." Prices for the three bedroom condos are in the low $800's and price for the two bedroom condo is in the high 600's. For more information, visit www.liveatwilliampenn.com or speak with your realtor about scheduling a showing.

Contact:



Aaron Osgood



(610) 608-1788



aaron@arorealty.com

SOURCE ARO Realty Group

