Historic French Wine Producer, Maison Lorgeril, Now Imported Under Albert Bichot USA Portfolio

LANGUEDOC-ROUSSILLON, France, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Bichot USA is set to launch Maison Lorgeril and solidify a partnership with this unique, French winery as part of its importer portfolio. Jim Opalka, President of Albert Bichot USA states, "Our goal is to find producers of similar pedigree to Albert Bichot; family-owned with a focus on quality, and the ability to scale to meet the needs of the US Market."

Chateau de Ciffre Chateau de Pennautier

In September, the group will officially launch Maison Lorgeril, a historic Languedoc producer, dating back four centuries, owning 6 separate estates and producing wine from 9 PDOs (Protected Designation of Origin) which include Languedoc, Cabardès, Minervois, Minervois La Livinière, Saint-Chinian, Faugères, Côtes-du-Roussillon, Côtes-du-Roussillon Villages, and Maury.

The Lorgeril family is one of the oldest wine making families in France. Their family's history dates back to the building of the majestic Château de Pennautier in 1620, and today includes five additional vineyards across high-altitude, complex terroirs, some of the best in the region.

Nicolas de Logeril and his wife Miren have maintained the vineyards since 1987. Under their management, Maison Lorgeril maintains a strong relationship with its land, regularly plowing and fertilizing with natural manure to ensure their exceptional terroirs express themselves to their maximum potential.

Over time, they established six family-owned estates throughout Languedoc and Roussillon to extend the variety of soils, subsoils, and grape varieties in their wines.

The six family-owned vineyards meet stringent sustainable agriculture principles and are Level 3 High Environmental Value certified. This label certifies that Maison Lorgeril practices a winemaking approach that respects Agro-Ecological Infrastructure, limiting chemical inputs to directly protect the environment. Additionally, Château de Ciffre is and has been certified organic since its 2019 vintage with Château de Pennautier already starting its conversion.

The Lorgeril family's rigorous selection of terroirs across their six domains allows them to produce and offer a full portfolio of quality wines that benefit from both the Mediterranean heat and the cool air of the nearby mountains. Along with their partner wineries, L'Orangeraie, La Galine, 1620, La Rosée D'Été, and Ô de Rosé, N&M de Lorgeril estates produces a variety of elegant red, white and rosé wines that boast personality and freshness.

Aligned with their family values, Albert Bichot USA is pleased to welcome another generational winery into their portfolio in the United States.

