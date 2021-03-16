Historic Geyserville Winery Announces New Name And Wine Brand

Brought up among the grapevines of California, the 6 th generation of Phillips family cousins are a new era of winemakers. The Outerbound brand speaks to their love of both wine and adventure, and they are continuously exploring the wide diversity of the incredible North Coast wine region. Crafted from the very best of vineyards both unsung and renowned, Outerbound conveys a sense of discovery and adventure in every bottle. The initial launch includes a Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley, Chardonnay from Sonoma Coast, Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley and Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley, all available in select markets beginning April 1st. These four wines, along with a selection of direct to consumer wines, can be found on the North Coast Wine Company website at northcoastwine.com.

"We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to spread our roots and venture into this amazing region," says Melissa Phillips Stroud, President of Sales and Marketing for North Coast Wine Company. "We know just how special this land is, and we take the roll of stewardship very seriously."

The 6th generation of the Phillips family are the children of brothers Michael and David Phillips, who co-own Michael David Winery in Lodi, CA.

Located alongside the Redwood Highway in Geyserville, CA, North Coast Wine Company is owned by a 6th generation of winegrowers united in their love of land and adventure. Winemaker Phillip Dube also embodies a sense of exploration into the unknown – leaving a former law career to follow his passion for wine, he eventually found his calling in the North Coast region of California. For more information, visit the North Coast Wine Company website at NorthCoastWine.com or Instagram page @northcoastwinecompany.

