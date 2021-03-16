Historic Geyserville Winery Announces New Name And Wine Brand
The Phillips Family of Michael David Winery Announces North Coast Wine Company and Outerbound Wines
Mar 16, 2021, 06:00 ET
GEYSERVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phillips Family of Lodi, California have announced the rebranding of their Geyserville winery purchased in April of 2017. North Coast Wine Company was created to forge a new path for the 6th generation growers of the Phillips Family in the rugged terrain of the North Coast wine region. The family also announced the first wine brand under the North Coast Wine Company portfolio – Outerbound Wines, releasing April 1st, 2021.
Brought up among the grapevines of California, the 6th generation of Phillips family cousins are a new era of winemakers. The Outerbound brand speaks to their love of both wine and adventure, and they are continuously exploring the wide diversity of the incredible North Coast wine region. Crafted from the very best of vineyards both unsung and renowned, Outerbound conveys a sense of discovery and adventure in every bottle. The initial launch includes a Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley, Chardonnay from Sonoma Coast, Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley and Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley, all available in select markets beginning April 1st. These four wines, along with a selection of direct to consumer wines, can be found on the North Coast Wine Company website at northcoastwine.com.
"We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to spread our roots and venture into this amazing region," says Melissa Phillips Stroud, President of Sales and Marketing for North Coast Wine Company. "We know just how special this land is, and we take the roll of stewardship very seriously."
The 6th generation of the Phillips family are the children of brothers Michael and David Phillips, who co-own Michael David Winery in Lodi, CA.
ABOUT NORTH COAST WINE COMPANY
Located alongside the Redwood Highway in Geyserville, CA, North Coast Wine Company is owned by a 6th generation of winegrowers united in their love of land and adventure. Winemaker Phillip Dube also embodies a sense of exploration into the unknown – leaving a former law career to follow his passion for wine, he eventually found his calling in the North Coast region of California. For more information, visit the North Coast Wine Company website at NorthCoastWine.com or Instagram page @northcoastwinecompany.
Media Contact – Jenyn Sousa, [email protected]
SOURCE NORTH COAST WINE COMPANY
Share this article