Historic WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup Unfolds Aug. 22-31 on Florida's Space Coast

VIERA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, a Women's Baseball World Cup is coming to America. Starting tomorrow and for the remainder of August, the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup will be drawing attention from far and wide to the diamonds at the sprawling USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida.

This historic event, which takes place Aug. 22-31, will give spectators in the U.S. a rare opportunity to witness women's international baseball played at the highest level. The tournament also is expected to attract visitors from around the globe, as 12 teams – representing Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela – vie for the title of women's baseball world champion.

The teams will compete round-robin style in two groups of six during the opening round Aug. 22-26. The top three finishers from each group will advance to a three-day "super round" Aug. 28-30, which will determine the two teams that will compete in the world championship game on Friday, Aug. 31.

"As the largest multisport sanctioning body in the United States, USSSA hosts hundreds of its own championships every year, each one generating a tremendous level of excitement," said Don DeDonatis III, the acting CEO of USSSA. "But this is different. The WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup goes beyond anything we've been involved with before. For us to be able to host an event of such prestige is perhaps the greatest honor this organization has ever had."

"Viera and the entire Space Coast community are ready to welcome our guests from throughout the U.S. and around the world during this highly anticipated tournament," said Bonnie King, the interim Executive Director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. "Not only will spectators get to enjoy the high caliber of talent and exciting play that the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup is known for, they also will be able to experience adventure around every corner as they explore the Space Coast, one of the United States' leading centers for sports and a unique, family friendly vacation destination."

Ticket prices for the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup range from a single-day admission charge of $14 for youths and $20 for adults to $120 for all access for the duration of the tournament.

The Women's Baseball World Cup is sanctioned by the WBSC (World Baseball Softball Confederation) and all tournament games will be broadcast globally by USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association).

For more information on the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup and to purchase tickets, visit www.Viera2018.com. And for information on where to stay, what to do and things to see on Florida's Space Coast during the tournament, check out www.visitspacecoast.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA'S SPACE COAST

Florida's Space Coast is a family friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and the Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at (877) 572-3224 or visit VisitSpaceCoast.com.

ABOUT WORLD BASEBALL SOFTBALL CONFEDERATION





Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland – the Olympic capital – the World Baseball Softball Confederation is the world governing body for baseball and softball. The WBSC has 202 National Federation and Associate Members in 143 countries and territories across Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Oceania, which represent a united baseball/softball sports movement that encompasses over 65 million athletes and attracts approximately 150 million fans to stadiums worldwide annually.

The WBSC governs all international competitions involving official National Teams. The WBSC oversees the Softball World Cups, Softball World Championships (Men, Women, U-19 Men and U-19 Women), Premier12, World Baseball Classic, and Baseball World Cups (U-12, U-15, U-18, U-23 and Women's), as well as baseball and softball at the Olympic Games.

For more information about the WBSC, visit www.wbsc.org, which is available in six languages: English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and traditional Chinese.

ABOUT USSSA SPACE COAST COMPLEX

USSSA Space Coast Complex is located in Viera, Florida, and owned by USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association), the world's largest multisport athletic organization. The complex has 15 AstroTurf fields, including five NCAA Softball-approved fields, five NCAA Baseball-approved fields, and three fields equipped with HD video scoreboards. USSSA Space Coast Complex is located in Brevard County on Florida's Space Coast, which features 72 miles of coastline and beaches and lies just 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport.

