Historic Winston-Salem homes to headline upcoming John Dixon auction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1884 and 1885, two majestic homes were built side by side on what is now South Cherry Street in Winston-Salem's central business district. Today, both of those homes are designated as historic properties and will sell to the highest bidder in an upcoming auction, with John Dixon & Associates conducting the event.

In recent years, both homes have been renovated and are zoned for commercial use, according to John Dixon, president of the auction company. "The craftsmanship in both is exquisite, and with their location, they're both ideally located for use as law offices or similar use," said Dixon. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the property.

Both homes are included on the National Register of Historic Places.

The auction of the homes will follow the company's auction of approximately 100 properties one day earlier in Atlanta. That auction, which will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, will feature real estate in 57 groupings spread over seven states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

One highlight of the May 22 auction will be an 8.7-acre equestrian center in Alpharetta (City of Milton), in North Fulton County. "This is a beautiful property, which bidders may wish to consider not only as a horse property but also as a development opportunity," said Dixon.

Also selling May 22 will be 8.7 acres of pad ready retail land on Epps Bridge Parkway in Athens and 3.37 acres of commercial land in Canton, in Georgia's Cherokee County.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit johndixon.com or call 770-425-1141.

John Dixon & Associates, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, conducts real estate auctions for financial institutions, investment funds and individuals throughout the United States.

