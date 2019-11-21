HISTORYCon™ Launches April 3-5, 2020 at Pasadena Convention Center

Bringing the HISTORY® brand together with its fan community, HISTORYCon will be an interactive experience featuring exclusive presentations, original exhibits and opportunities to meet talent from acclaimed history series, including: Alone, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars, with more to be announced.

Day, General (weekend), and Ultimate passes, along with all the latest HISTORYCon details, are now available at www.historycon.com.

"HISTORYCon is a natural extension of our programming and a way to celebrate HISTORY's 25th anniversary in an epic manner," said Buccieri. "HISTORYCon is designed as an immersive experience that will satiate the most hardcore history-enthusiasts and give fans of our shows the opportunity to engage with our talent and deepen their connection to the brand."

Attendees will have the opportunity for exclusive autograph/picture meet-and-greets with HISTORY talent, including:

Rick Harrison , Pawn Stars

, Corey Harrison , Pawn Stars

, Danielle Colby , American Pickers

, Doug Marcaida , Forged In Fire

, J. Nielson, Forged In Fire

Danny Koker , Counting Cars

, Kevin Mack , Counting Cars

, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos , Ancient Aliens

, David Childress , Ancient Aliens

, Nick Pope , Ancient Aliens

, Travis Taylor , Ancient Aliens

, Troy Landry , Swamp People

, Ashley Jones , Swamp People

, Zachary Fowler , Alone

Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winner will be a featured HISTORYCon presenter. She said, "Making history accessible to new audiences in new ways is essential, and I'm very pleased to be part of HISTORYCon and the network's mission to make history relevant to people from all ages and backgrounds." She continued, "History is full of fascinating stories - the more we inspire people to examine and explore them, the better equipped we all are to use the lessons of the past to inform our collective future." Kearns Goodwin is also an executive producer of HISTORY's upcoming docudrama, "Washington," which weaves together dramatic live-action sequences and insights from expert interviewees to tell a very personal story about the evolution of America's first President. The 3-part series will premiere in 2020 on HISTORY.

History-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to engage with diverse content topics - spanning presidential, culinary, military, and ancient history, for example - and will hear from a deep bench of historians and experts, including:

H.W. Brands, Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History, Univ. of Texas at Austin

Chair in History, Univ. of at Tracy Borman , Historian and Author

, Historian and Author Simon Majumdar , Culinary Historian and Author

, Culinary Historian and Author Virginia Scharff , Professor of History Emerita, Univ. of New Mexico

, Professor of History Emerita, Univ. of Darius Arya , Director, American Institute for Roman Culture

, Director, American Institute for Roman Culture Dr. Libby H. O'Connell , Historian and Author

, Historian and Author Doug Douds , Colonel U.S. Marine Corp (ret.)

, Colonel U.S. Marine Corp (ret.) Jonna Mendez , Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Author

, Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Author Naveed Jamali , National Security Expert

, National Security Expert Jack Barsky , Former KGB Sleeper Agent and Author

, Former KGB Sleeper Agent and Author Denise Sandoval , Lowrider Historian and Professor of Chicana/o Studies

, Lowrider Historian and Professor of Chicana/o Studies Alexis Coe , Historian and Author

, Historian and Author Adrian Miller , Culinary Historian and Author

, Culinary Historian and Author Eric Schultz , President, the Schultz Group

, President, the Schultz Group James Taub , Educator and Military Historian

The network celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020 with a slate of programming and experiential events, including a previously-announced traveling speaker series, HistoryTalks. HISTORY has reached millions of people worldwide as the leading destination for award-winning series and specials, engaging its audience with insightful and entertaining historical programming.

For all the latest updates on HISTORYCon, follow along on Facebook, Instgram, and Twitter.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, Lifetime Movies, FYI™, VICELAND®, Blaze™ and Crime+Investigation®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with the A+E International division; A+E Studios®, a long-form production unit; A+E Originals, a long-form unscripted division; A&E IndieFilms®; and A+E Digital®, encompassing websites, watch apps, games and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 42 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks

About HISTORY®

HISTORY®, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events, to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, HISTORY serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. HISTORY has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for seven consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation. For a deeper dive, visit history.com or follow @history on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For additional press materials visit the A+E Networks Press Center at http://press.aenetworks.com.

SOURCE HISTORY