Hit Songs Deconstructed and ASCAP Team Up for ASCAP Member Benefit that Provides Access to the Hit Songs Deconstructed Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hit Songs Deconstructed, the #1 source for hit songwriting analysis and trends, and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, today announced a new ASCAP member benefit that gives ASCAP members access to the Hit Songs Deconstructed platform.

"Our mission is to empower music creators with tools that will give them an edge for success in a fast-changing musical landscape," explains Yael Penn, co-founder of Hit Songs Deconstructed. Co-founder David Penn adds, "By understanding what's driving today's hits at the compositional level, music creators can make strategic songwriting and production decisions for commercial success."

Through the ASCAP Member Access portal, ASCAP members will now receive three complimentary months of the Hit Songs Deconstructed service. ASCAP's new benefit also provides ASCAP members with an ongoing 25% discount for Hit Songs Deconstructed subscriptions, premium access, and workshops.

Nick Lehman, ASCAP Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, says, "ASCAP aims to provide members with a multifaceted toolchest to augment their craft and their careers. Hit Songs Deconstructed is a cutting-edge service that can support our members' creative process with in-depth data and analysis of current songwriting techniques."

The three-month complimentary subscription provides ASCAP members with access to the full platform which includes:

A fully interactive database housing the compositional characteristics for the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. Interactive trend searches display the latest songwriting trends, and allow users to compare song architecture across songwriters, artists, producers and record labels.

To find out more about Hit Songs Deconstructed, ASCAP members may log in to their Member Access account at https://www.ascap.com/member-access#login.

About Hit Songs Deconstructed

Hit Songs Deconstructed offers unparalleled insight into the craft and trends behind today's hit songs and empowers music industry professionals with actionable data and analysis that can't be found anywhere else. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge tools that help you understand what's driving today's hits at the compositional, giving you an edge for success in a fast-changing musical landscape. Our subscribers include leading industry professionals, include songwriters, producers, publishers and labels, who use our proprietary data and analysis to stay in tune with songwriting trends, hone their craft, benchmark songs, and make strategic songwriting, production and business decisions armed with hit songwriting analytics.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 670,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

