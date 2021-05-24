Hit the Gas on Summer with Pilot Flying J's Road Trip Giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to roll the windows down and turn the radio up. With AAA Travel reporting that more people are ready to hit the gas on vacations and visiting loved ones, summer 2021 is a go and the open road is calling travelers to explore. Now in its third year, National Road Trip Day is the Friday before Memorial Day (May 28) and Pilot Flying J is celebrating this official kick-off to vacation season with a summer of deals and the chance to win $5,000 in free fuel with the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway.

"This summer represents a return to the road for so many people and we're hoping to inspire everyone to take the road trip of their dreams while participating in the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Pilot Flying J is the ultimate one-stop travel center to fuel up, re-energize and restock on road trip essentials. With safety and cleanliness a top priority, our guests can expect friendly service, clean restrooms and quality items at every stop."

The Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway kicks off on May 24 and runs through September 5, 2021, with a grand prize of $5,000 in free fuel* and three-monthly prizes of $250 gift cards*, courtesy of Pilot Flying J. To be entered to win*, road trippers, professional drivers and Pilot Flying J guests are encouraged to share pictures of their adventures on the brand's Facebook page or by posting on Instagram and Twitter with #SummerIsAGoGiveaway and tagging @PilotFlyingJ.*

Participants can double their chances and earn an additional entry* by including any Pilot-branded cup in their photo.*

In honor of National Road Trip Day, Pilot Flying J is offering a summer of deals through the myRewards PlusTM app** to save travelers money on the best road trip essentials:

Beginning May 24 , enjoy BOGO drinks all summer long with deals on popular brands available in the app.

, enjoy BOGO drinks all summer long with deals on popular brands available in the app. Stock up and save on drinks and snacks for the road with an in-app offer for $5 off purchases $15 or higher from May 28 - 31 .***

off purchases or higher from .*** Fill up on the new southern or spicy chicken sandwich with $2 off in the app from May 24 – 30 at any participating Pilot Flying J location.

off in the app from – 30 at any participating Pilot Flying J location. Get ready for a summer in the sun with BOGO 50% off on all sunglasses from May 31 – June 6 when using the offer in the app.

– when using the offer in the app. Cool down with 99 cent fountain or frozen drinks with the purchase of any hot food item at the register through August 31 .

"After an unusual year for many, National Road Trip Day recognizes the pent-up demand to get back on the road and spend quality time with loved ones while safely exploring new destinations," said Whitney Haslam Johnson, chief experience officer for Pilot Flying J. "For over 62 years, Pilot Flying J has fueled America's road trips and with more than 750 locations serving over 1.5 million guests a day, our travel centers are ready to welcome road trippers with clean, safe fuel stops and everything needed for a summer of fun."

Drivers can fuel up and recharge at Pilot Flying J with a wide assortment of drinks, snacks and delicious food options available 24/7. Paired with the best coffee on the interstate, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate stop for a quick, freshly made breakfast with more than 10 options on its morning menu, including its jumbo burritos and recently launched breakfast sandwiches. For a lunch stop or late-night snack, Pilot Flying J's new chicken sandwiches and Greek wraps bring quality, flavor and variety for any road tripper's palate.

For more information on National Road Trip Day and the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway, visit https://pilotflyingj.com/summer-travels. To find nearby Pilot Flying J locations and to view the restaurants and amenities available at each stop, download the myRewards PlusTM app.*

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. No purchase necessary. View the official contest rules for details.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

***Excludes purchases on tobacco, fuel, lottery, and alcohol.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

