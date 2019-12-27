Hitachi Completes Acquisition of JR Automation

JR Automation and Hitachi have been closely engaged throughout the integration process leading to the closing, working together to ensure a seamless transition for our customers. JR Automation and Hitachi share common values that will strengthen and accelerate the partnership and help quickly pair JR Automation's global strengths in robotic system integration with Hitachi's deep skillsets in artificial intelligence and IoT solutions for manufacturing.

"It's uplifting to see how closely our two companies are aligned and I'm excited about what the opportunities are going forward," Bryan Jones, CEO of JR Automation said. "As we look to the future, we see the opportunity that exists in bringing the cyber world to the physical world and integrating Hitachi's digital solutions into the systems that we produce. Our partnership with Hitachi is going to allow us to do considerably more for our customers. However, as excited as we are about our future we also want to be mindful about our past and on behalf of everyone at JR Automation, I would like to thank the team at Crestview and outgoing Chairman Mike DuBose for their outstanding partnership during a period of dramatic global growth and evolution for JR Automation."

"With JR Automation's robotic system integration capabilities, combined with Hitachi's digital solutions and technologies, we can provide customers with new, unparalleled value by connecting the whole process. We can now provide our customers with seamless solutions, connecting the entire value chain with data to achieve total optimization," said Masakazu Aoki, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Hitachi, Ltd.

Jun Abe, Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Industry & Distribution Business Unit of Hitachi, Ltd., said, "Customers in the manufacturing and distribution industries are always thinking about how to speed up their businesses in a diversifying and increasingly sophisticated business environment. Through our partnership with JR Automation, we aim to become the best solution partner for industrial customers worldwide."

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

About JR Automation

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 23 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Through thoughtful and dynamic collaboration, JR Automation creates innovative manufacturing solutions, helping customers to Think, Solve, and Create. For more information, please visit www.jrautomation.com.

