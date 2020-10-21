Hitachi Industrial Equipment Taps Syncron for Service Parts Inventory Management

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced that Hitachi Industrial Equipment (Hitachi IE) has selected Syncron Inventory™, a core solution of the Syncron Service Cloud, to optimize the company's global service parts inventory.

Hitachi IE, a leading manufacturer and maintenance services provider for industrial equipment and solutions, is undergoing an evolution in optimizing its service parts inventory management processes to meet the changing need of its customer base. Previously beholden to disparate domestic and international inventory management systems, Hitachi IE has selected Syncron Inventory™ as a global platform to help the company establish more sophisticated demand forecasting and planning, to support their global service parts centralization initiatives.

"To drive service part inventory success on a global scale a streamlined approach and a proven and tested global service parts management solution are pivotal," said, Mr. Keigo Katsumata, Parts Division Director, Service Business Unit, Hitachi IE. "We have evaluated a number of options and selected the Syncron Service Cloud for its ability to deliver a worldwide view of parts operations, easy-to-use and visibility and high-quality support. We strongly believe that Syncron Inventory™ will be key to helping us increase customer satisfaction, reduce lost opportunities, improve operational efficiency and exceed our short- and long-term KPIs."

In addition to improving global part visibility around the world and eliminating siloed inventory management processes in the immediate term, Syncron Inventory™ will allow Hitachi IE to lay the groundwork for long-term business success. This will provide centralized data to allow the company to optimize inventory and reduce opportunity losses moving forward.

"Given how complex the ecosystem is, maximizing inventory success is one of the most challenging pain points for many OEMs," said Ryu Shinagawa, Managing Director, Syncron. "Syncron Inventory enables OEMs to easily centralize their inventory operations and turn their inventory operations into a key asset to overall organizational growth. In challenging economic times, this is critical. Hitachi's decision to continue to invest – especially during a period when budgets are strained for many businesses – in our future together makes us incredibly proud and is further proof of the value Syncron delivers. We look forward to helping them accomplish their short-, medium- and long-term inventory goals and are confident we will be able to provide the groundbreaking value they're looking for."

This announcement also marks the expansion of a long-standing partnership between Hitachi and Syncron, as Hitachi IE is now the third Hitachi business division – alongside Hitachi High-Tech (Syncron Inventory™) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (Syncron Price™) – to select the Syncron Service Cloud.

"We are proud to empower the most admired manufacturing brands in the world to optimize and evolve their global after-sales service operations to create immediate value and prepare for what's next. Hitachi is one of the world's foremost names in manufacturing with each of its business divisions doing some of the most innovative work in the industry today," said Ryu Shinagawa. "So to be able to build upon the success of our relationship by joining forces with yet another standout Hitachi brand is incredibly gratifying and we look forward to the continued growth of this partnership."

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

About Hitachi Industrial Equipment

The Hitachi Group is focusing on social innovation businesses that combine operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and products. Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems contributes to customers' social, environmental, and economic value through its product business in the industry field, one of the five fields of the Hitachi Group, Mobility, Life, Industry, Energy, and IT. For more information, please visit the Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems website (https://www.hitachi-ies.co.jp/).

