HITEC Announces Three New Board Members

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC announces new board members effective January 2020. HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of Hispanic senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology.

Joining the board are:

Nellie Borrero , Managing Director, Senior Global Inclusion Diversity Lead and Market Client Practice Lead, Accenture

, Managing Director, Senior Global Inclusion Diversity Lead and Market Client Practice Lead, Accenture Alvaro Celis , Vice President, World Wide Device Sales, Microsoft

, Vice President, World Wide Device Sales, Microsoft Maria Lensing , Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, AT&T Business, AT&T Communications, LLC

The HITEC Board of Directors drives the organization's strategic initiatives and is comprised of top leaders from diverse companies and industries. Since its inception, the HITEC Board of Directors has shaped the organization's initiatives and overall mission to create a dynamic community of Hispanic technology leaders across the country.

"I look forward to working with our board, our team, and our partners to help grow HITEC's impact and influence," said Nellie Borrero. "I'm excited to be part of an organization whose mission is to close the gap of Hispanic representation in leadership roles in the technology industry," said Borrero.

"Being part of HITEC has been an incredible source of inspiration and an amazing platform for me to give back and make a difference. It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to partner across HITEC's board of directors and increase impact through the pursuit of our mission," said Alvaro Celis.

"We're changing the conversation. We now have 50% men and 50% women on the HITEC Board," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman. "I look forward to working with our new board and our corporate partners to help grow HITEC's impact and influence," said Diaz.

HITEC remains committed to being the leading organization for Hispanics in technology and innovation and to helping build the next generation of Hispanic technology executives.

"I believe 2020 will be a phenomenal year for HITEC and I'm excited about all of the things we will accomplish together with the addition of our new board members," said HITEC President, Omar Duque. Having them on the Board offers us the opportunity for new insight and guidance on how to best further our mission to inspire, grow and connect the next generation of Hispanic technology executives and leaders," said Duque.

At the end of 2019, three HITEC board members concluded their board service. Thaddeus Arroyo, 2019 HITEC Hall of Fame Inductee and Chief Executive Officer - AT&T Consumer, AT&T Communications, LLC, Tony Diaz, Managing Director, Accenture, and Andy Erlandson, General Manager, Microsoft have served with distinction and we're grateful for their service and contributions.

