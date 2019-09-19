HITEC Launches Inaugural Hall of Fame; Recognizes Tech Industry Trailblazers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) announced today the launch of the HITEC Hall of Fame . This new and exclusive recognition will celebrate the success of a select group of Hispanic technology leaders who have achieved the highest levels of professional success and who have a strong commitment to helping lift up the next generation of leaders.

HITEC is proud to recognize the following industry giants as the inaugural inductees into the HITEC Hall of Fame:

Since its inception, HITEC has developed a strong and dynamic network of leading technology executives from across the country. In addition to the impact these individuals have bestowed to the technology industry, these leaders have also engaged in meaningful ways with the HITEC community.

"This group of exemplary leaders represents the best of our community," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "Their professional success and commitment to helping the next generation of technology leaders merits this prestigious recognition and more. They have blazed a wide trail for all of us and we look forward to celebrating their leadership at the HITEC Awards Gala on October 24th," Duque said.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

The HITEC Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala benefiting the HITEC Foundation on October 24, 2019 held at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

