HITEC Recognizes Andy Erlandson as Advocate of the Year Award Recipient During the HITEC Awards Celebration

The Advocate of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated continued support of and has been a champion for HITEC and its mission to advance technology leaders in the Hispanic community.

"On behalf of the HITEC board and our community, I feel so honored to be able to give such an honor to our great Advocate, Andy Erlandson," stated HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., CEO of Kloudspot. "Having worked with Andy over the years and sharing a passion to build the next generation of leaders, who happen to be Hispanic, I know firsthand his contributions and again beyond thrilled to see this happen. Thank you, Andy, now to be known as Andres our Advocate!"

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by HITEC, an organization I believe in with all my heart. That puts people and their growth first. That honors diversity in all senses of the word. And that stands for the rights of all. I am proud to support the mission of HITEC and expect to always be a strong advocate for the organization and its people," shared Andy Erlandson.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Celebration, December 8, 2020, held virtually.

About HITEC

