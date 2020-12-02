HITEC Recognizes Tech Industry Trailblazers as Hall of Fame Inductees During the HITEC Awards Celebration

Recognizing Hispanic technology leaders who have achieved the highest levels of professional success. Tweet this

HITEC is proud to recognize the following industry giants into the HITEC Hall of Fame:

Since its inception, HITEC has developed a strong and dynamic network of leading technology executives from across the country. In addition to the impact these individuals have bestowed to the technology industry, these leaders have also engaged in meaningful ways with the HITEC community.

"This group of exemplary leaders represents the best of our community," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "Their professional success and commitment to helping the next generation of technology leaders merits this prestigious recognition and more," Duque said.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Celebration, December 8, 2020, held virtually.

About HITEC

