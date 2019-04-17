Hitler Refuses To Flee Berlin - Historic Telegram To Be Auctioned

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions, known internationally for their military sales, will be offering some of the most important documents of World War II in their April 30-May 1 auction - most never before seen. Included will be Adolf Hitler's reply to his devoted Field Marshal Ferdinand Schorner's plea for him to flee besieged Berlin. Hitler's response: "I shall remain in Berlin…in the decisive battle for Germany, and to set a good example to all those remaining…". Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos describes the document: "This is the only such written statement known in which Hitler declares his resolve to die in Berlin. He committed suicide days later, hiding deep within his bunker." Also offered is the first military telegram of the war, a handwritten message sent by the leader of German commandos minutes after crossing the Polish border. Of special historic interest is the set of notes on Allied surrender demands taken by the chief German negotiator which he sent to the civilian German government. This message helped force the German unconditional surrender. Several other lots concern the Nazi government which assumed power after Hitler's suicide. Among them is the Allied order given to arrest the entire German government, thus bringing an end to Hitler's "Thousand Year Reich".

The D-Day landings on Normandy 75 years ago are represented by three "Top Secret" maps owned by American Gen. Harold Blakeley showing Utah Beach, St. Mere Eglise, and Carentan, a Waffen-SS map of the defenses before Caen, and a top secret British chart showing D-Day convoy assignments, among others.

Several controversial pieces are also slated for sale. Included is a signed photograph of Adolf Hitler given to a young girl, Rosa Bernile Nienau. Hitler maintained his friendship with the girl, despite knowing that she was a Jew. Another document sets forth Adolf Eichmann's establishment of the first agency to force the emigration of Jews – a forerunner of the Holocaust which would soon follow. A very rare letter from Oskar Schindler, savior of hundreds of Jews in Poland, will also be sold. In it, Schindler thanks some of those whom he had rescued for supporting him financially and for inviting him to visit them in Israel.

World War I offerings includes combat reports of the rarest British aces, pieces signed by victims of the "Red Baron", Manfred von Richthofen, and a document signed by the man who shot him down, Arthur Roy Brown.

The nearly 1,500 lot sale includes letters, documents, photographs, uniforms, medals, military relics, and other historic items from World War I to present day. Hundreds of major figures are represented, including Allied and Axis government and military leaders, recipients of military awards, civilian notables, "aces", and more.

