HITN Relaunches "VidaySalud.com" With A Wealth Of Medical Videos And Articles

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HITN, the leading Spanish-language network that offers educational and entertainment content to families in more than 44 million households across the United States, announced the relaunch of its Spanish-language health website www.VidaySalud.com. The online resource, which currently has more than 8 million visitors a year and sends out more than 2 million newsletters a month, has been redesigned to incorporate more digital content in dynamic and entertaining ways. The new site now features more than 1,000 videos and 5,000 articles about health, wellbeing and medical topics.

"Since HITN took control of www.VidaySalud.com last year, we have worked hard to completely redesign the site to make it easier to navigate, add new functions and services, and significantly increase its video offering," explained Maximiliano Vaccaro, HITN's Director of Digital Services. "Nowadays most Internet traffic occurs on mobile devices, and in recognition of that fact we have taken care to offer the best possible experience on smaller screens."

To improve search capabilities and visuals on mobile devices, the redesigned site implements a new and advanced video platform. It also features new sections and hundreds of larger-format images, as well as live interviews and a directory of health services in the United States and Latin America. In addition, one whole section is designed to complement HITN's weekly television show, Vida y Salud.

The editorial director of www.VidaySalud.com is health expert Aliza A. Lifshitz, who also hosts the successful Vida y Salud television block that airs weekly on HITN. "Doctora Aliza" is a consultant for HealthDay en Español, a health news service that appears on more than a dozen websites, including a number of US government sites.

"I am excited to join HITN in supporting the evolution and modernization of the Vida y Salud website. I have dedicated many years to this resource, and seeing it grow and become an online tool for reliable and practical health information at the service of Spanish-speaking families gives me great personal and professional satisfaction," Doctora Aliza commented.

Coming soon to www.VidaySalud.com are more than 1,000 original videos about health topics and even more new functions, such as a support service and live chats. The site will also add a section on prenatal and newborn care.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

