HitPaw Announces Release of HitPaw PicCutout App for iOS to Auto Remove and Change Background Precisely

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw has newly release HitPaw PicCutout App for iOS V1.0.0 which can precisely and easily remove background from image, change background and resize image for E-commerce, social media, or other use with massive background templates. Please don't hesitate to personalize your images with HitPaw PicCutout APP.

LET'S DIVE INTO THE FEATURES OF THE APPLICATION:

HitPaw PicCutout APP for iOS V1.0.0

Automatically Cutout Anything from Image

HitPaw PicCutout can easily cutout products, people, animals, cars, real estate and more from image automatically, without any photo editing skills. Thus, it's a useful App for your profile avatars, social media, podcast covers, perfect for product photography and e-commerce.

Provide Massive Free-to-Use Background Templates

It also provides tons of built-in background templates for minimal shops, profile pictures, social networks, magazines, etc. Guess what? All templates are free to use! Besides, more templates keep updating, so stay with HitPaw PicCutout, and you'll discover more.

Powerful Background Eraser and Restorer

We provide Erase Background and Restore Background features for you to perfect your image after background removal. These are manual tools, so you can edit your image in your way.

Easily Change Background Color with the Color Picker

With the powerful color picker, in case you want to make ID photos, passport photos or others, you can quickly change the background color into any color you want.

One-click to Resize Image for Various Platforms

Numerous customized size templates according to specific platforms are also available. Just one click to get different sizes of images for easy sharing.

Compatibility and Price:

Compatibility: HitPaw PicCutout App is compatible with iOS now.

Price: Free

For more information checking, you can visit: https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/piccutout/id1661086790

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/.

