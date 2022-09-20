HitPaw Brings The Entirely Brand New Website's Design To Improve the User Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the company is dedicated to providing creative and effective multimedia tools, HitPaw has updated HitPaw 2.0 with a brand new website design, aiming to improve the user experience. The motto 'Record. Create. Enjoy. Share.' represents the attitude and the vision of HitPaw, which is to help youth and content creators who are passionate about life free up the infinity of creativity without any limitation. Moreover, this will be the first time that the little virtual character of HitPaw says 'hello' to everyone.

An Entirely New User Interface Design

HitPaw has updated HitPaw 2.0 with a brand new website design

Purple, as the brand color, is used a lot in the new HitPaw websites, representing vitality, inspiration, and infinity. The fresh interactive design offers an immersive experience when surfing in the HitPaw.

Clear and Intelligible Product Pages

Newly designed product pages have added plenty of motion graphs, animations, and interactive buttons, helping users well understand what HitPaw products can do and how well they can do. Especially for Enhancers, HitPaw inserts real-time enhancing effects to show the differences between the image or video before and after the enhancement.

Fantastic Virtual Character - HitPaw

Most users know the logo of HitPaw is a cat. So this is the first time that the 'real' Paw says hello to everybody. Follow the little Paw's steps, it will show up when you need help and when you do not know which license to select. Little Paw's goal is to shorten the distance between users and HitPaw.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

