HitPaw MiraCut: Everyone can be the influencer

1. A Variety of Cool Templates

HitPaw MiraCut has a wide range of templates to meet various needs. With miscellaneous themes, including Beat, Slowmo, and Effects, you can make your videos in different styles. All templates are trendy, attractive, and well-designed. You can use these templates to create a video with pictures and make short videos with magical effects. Moreover, templates will be constantly updated, so your videos will always follow the trend, or even lead the trend.

2. Easy to Use and Share

One barrier between amazing video and normal video is the editing skills. By using HitPaw MiraCut, there are no special skills needed. All you need to do is choose the template, import photos and get your aesthetic videos without any effort. Easily and instantly share your works to TikTok and Instagram social media to amaze your friends, get more likes and gain new followers. Post your videos and show your creativity.

3. Support Plenty of languages and HD Resolution

HitPaw MiraCut supports 17 languages including English, Korean, Russian, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Indonesian, Turkish, Hindi, Italian, Dutch, Thai, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Also, you can export 720P and 1080P videos.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw MiraCut is now compatible Android 7 or above and its pricing starts from $3.99 USD for a weekly plan. For more information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/miracut.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

SOURCE HitPaw