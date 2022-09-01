HitPaw Video Converter V2.5.0 Unveils Advanced Converting, Downloading, and Editing Features

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a company aiming to develop the best digital creation tools, launches HitPaw Video Converter V2.5.0, which brings amazing features in this 3-in-1 video converter tool. HitPaw Video Converter unveiled the new advanced downloader and video tool: Instagram Profile/Photo/Video/Story Downloader, Video to GIF converter, and Image converter. HitPaw Video Converter also updates other features of converter and editor.

Let's find out what are the wonderful features of the Big Update for HitPaw Video Converter:

HitPaw Video Converter V2.5.0

Download Instagram Profile Picture, Photos, Videos,

Posts and Stories

Instagram, as the top photo social platform in the world, has a large number of beautiful images, including great pictures of landscape, graceful portraits, and lifestyle photos. However, there is no way to save these contents in the Instagram. In order to meet the users' need, HitPaw Video Converter now supports downloading Instagram images and avatars and save the stories and reels forever.





Convert Video to GIF

HitPaw Video Converter adds the fantastic feature that can convert videos to GIFs, which will give you a chance to make more possibility of creation. Users can compress a long videos to an image because GIF is a lossless data compression format, meaning that there will be no information losing during the conversion. In addition, GIF converter supports batch converting, so you can convert one video to multiple GIF without doing the same work.





Convert Image Formats

Apart from video converter, image converter is another tool in HitPaw Video Converter. HitPaw Video Converter supports over 6 image formats, no matter the well used formats, like JPG and PNG, or the SVG and WEBP. Moreover, batch converting is also supported by HitPaw Video Converter, which will save a lot of time when you are processing the images.

Other New Features:

Changing Speed of Videos: Users can change the videos' speed to create different results.





Adding Filters: 100+ filters give users more possibilities of creations.





Aspect Ratio: A variety of ratio serves users' different purpose, for example, the videos of 9:16 are used for mobile devices.





Support Importing Subtitles: Videos can be added subtitles by users, so subtitles can be made by users or downloaded from websites, supporting SRT, ASS, SSA, and VTT format.





Videos can be added subtitles by users, so subtitles can be made by users or downloaded from websites, supporting SRT, ASS, SSA, and VTT format. Format Search Feature: User can search the formats and modify the commonly used formats.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and Mac OS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

Information:

https://www.hitpaw.com/

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

