HitPaw Video Converter V2.7 Major Updates: AI Noise Remover and Blu-ray DVD Converter

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last version of HitPaw Video Converter, AI has helped a lot of users to remove the vocals from songs. For HitPaw Video Converter V2.7.0, AI Noise Remover aims to enhance the experience of recording video and audio by automatically removing background noise. HitPaw Video Converter supports converting Blu-ray DVDs now.

Highlight features of HitPaw Video Converter V2.7.0:

HitPaw Video Converter V2.7

* AI Noise Remover

Noise Remover can easily remove the background sound of videos, such as static, echo, and wind noise. Import recording files and AI will automatically remove background noise from video and audio so that they may be used in higher-quality ways.

* Blue-Ray DVD Converter

HitPaw Video Converter supports Blu-Ray DVDs now. Usually, the Blue-Ray DVD needs Blue-Ray Player to watch and also has restrictions between different areas. You can convert DVDs to MP4, MOV, RMVB, and WMV without losing any quality so that Blue-Ray Player is no longer needed and you can play the video in different areas.

Other Optimized Features:

* Video Player Supports Screenshot: By using HitPaw Video Player, you can capture screenshots of videos.

* Improve the User Interface and Interaction: With the redesigned User Interface, it becomes easier for users to use HitPaw Video Converter.

* Optimize Intel GPU Acceleration: HitPaw Video Converter supports Intel graphics cards with full-process acceleration, which boosts the conversion speed by 2 times faster.

* Support time input in video cropping: For precise video editing, users can locate the target timeline by inputting the time.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11/10/8/7 and Mac OS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit : https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

