Hitting $12B in AUM, Carson Doubles Down on Cutting Tech Costs for Partners

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announced that as of April 1, 2020, Carson will cover technology costs for all partner firms—encompassing software platforms Salesforce, Orion, Smarsh and Egnyte. eMoney will also be covered as of May 1, 2020. Instead of spending time and money evaluating and adopting technology, wirehouse advisors, IARs and RIAs in the Carson Partners network can now, more than ever, focus on what matters and maximize the value they deliver to the families they serve.

Carson President Teri Shepherd said, "Reaching $12 billion AUM is a testament to our advisors and their dedication to serving nearly 32,000 families across the United States. We want our partners to have the resources to continuously reinvest in optimization and growth. Paying for the tech stack is the latest example of our commitment to helping advisors serve their clients while empowering them to focus on being the CEO of their business."

Carson Group had unveiled plans to eliminate the financial burden on advisor businesses leveraging the Carson CX (client experience) at its flagship industry-wide Excell conference in Chicago in May 2019. Plans for discounted services and direct cost savings to partners were among the key messages shared during Carson's Partner Summit that takes place during Excell each year. The team announced zero costs on Orion Advisor Services fees within advisory accounts, which averaged a savings of more than $22,000 per advisor firm.

Bob Huntley, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Texas-based Carson partner firm Wise Counsel Wealth Management said, "I cannot tell you how exciting it is to be part of this movement Ron Carson has built. I am already making plans to reinvest 100 percent of the savings back into growth this year."

This commitment to eliminating tech costs is the latest in an ongoing rollout of Carson CX (customer experience) releases and technology enhancements to help make complex issues simple for advisors and investors across the country. Over the past year, the organization has rolled out several value-added advisor services and support to its ecosystem, including an expanded brokerage solution, M&A consulting to help its advisors grow their practices, succession planning, and cash management options through its partnership with Galileo Money+, a new mobile-only banking service, available exclusively through financial advisors.

Carson Group serves advisors and investors in more than 120 partner offices across the country, including 24 Carson Wealth offices. In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, has been recognized for two consecutive years by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and was recently awarded a Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

