Hitting the Pro Race Track: Onovi Health Adds Marko Radišic, Professional Race Car Driver & Entrepreneur, as a Brand Ambassador

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onovi, the leader in performance-driven men's healthcare, today announced a partnership with Marko Radišic of SRQ Motorsports Group. Radišic, an Onovi N1 client, represents Onovi in the SRO GTA America series powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. Onovi Health is powered by the Gapin Institute for High Performance Medicine.

Onovi announced a new partnership with Pro Race Car Driver & Entrepreneur Marko Radišic to be its brand ambassador. The Marko Radišic Onovi campaign will spotlight men's health optimization in the GT America Series. Marko, part of BMW Motorsports, is seen here with his BMW M4 GT4.

Just as race teams strategize and look for every tweak to improve the car's performance, Marko Radišic does the same with his personal health and performance. Radišic works with his medical and performance teams at Onovi to make precise adjustments off-track so he can perform better on-track.

"We are proud to partner with Marko Radišic and SRQ Motorsports on the upcoming GT America series," said Onovi CEO Clete Walker. "Marko has embraced the N1 Performance Health Program from Onovi Health and has been a fantastic example of how the program can improve endurance and stamina."

The physical toll of racing is far greater than many realize, and the drivers are required to function at optimal levels. The stressors faced by race car drivers include exposure to high G-force levels, heat stress, and intense muscular effort in addition to mental stress, dehydration, and more. With precision-based prep and recovery, a race car driver will have a competitive advantage to find their way into the winner's circle.

Tracy Gapin, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Onovi and creator of the N1 Performance Health Program said, "N1 is a personalized health program designed to optimize your mind and body for high performance. The program utilizes advanced breakthroughs in science and high performance medicine. N1 combines cutting-edge genetic & epigenetic science with the latest research in physiology, hormones, precision medicine and wearable technology. Whereas our current broken healthcare system only addresses disease, Onovi and the N1 program focus on health optimization."

The N1 Performance Health Program starts with baseline diagnostics and advanced lab testing to determine a precise health strategy. The program includes a medical doctor, functional health coach, nutritionist, fitness trainer, epigenetics specialist, and concierge team to interpret and leverage health data. Onovi also offers subscription services for hormone optimization, testosterone therapy, peptide therapy and at-home lab testing.

"The N1 Program dramatically improved my racing performance. The cutting-edge strategies and wearable tech helped me upgrade my health and training regimen, including my race-day approach. It also improved my personal and professional life, which is why I wanted to get involved with the brand. I'm excited to bring this level of precision to the professional racing circuit," said Radišic.

Radišic, the brand ambassador, is a great example of a high performer. The N1 program gives the 50-year-old race car driver and Guinness World Record holder, the extra edge in his health, training regimen and race day approaches. The data-driven program relies on wearable technology as one component of the systems-based precision approach.

About Onovi Health

Onovi Health, a high performance health company, provides a personalized, holistic and data-driven approach to provide a complete men's telehealth solution. Led by Urologists and men's health experts, Onovi combines cutting-edge genetic & epigenetic science with physiology, biochemistry, brain/peak performance, hormones and lifestyle for personalized solutions to reach peak performance. Onovi offers personalized men's health programs, telehealth services and at-home lab testing.

