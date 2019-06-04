HIV Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024, Pharma Intelligence

Disease Overview
The human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is a retrovirus that infects the cells of the immune system such as T lymphocytes, specifically cluster of differentiation-4+ T cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages. Infection leads to a progressive weakening of the immune system and ultimately results in acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Market Snapshot

B/F/TAF will drive significant revenue growth due to its attractive combination of an INSTI and a preferred backbone.
TAF-based regimens are rapidly cannibalizing the share of TDF-based products due to superior renal and bone safety.
HIV prevalence is increasing in the analyzed markets as people are living longer on antiretroviral therapy.
Rapid uptake of TAF-based regimens in the US will protect Gilead's revenues following TDF patent expiry.
B/F/TAF's potency and clean tolerability profile will outcompete its rivals, restricting their uptake at launch.

