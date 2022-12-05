HIV treatment drugs market in Africa: Growth Opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIV treatment drugs market size in Africa is forecast to grow by USD 321.6 million during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 3.76%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs. Furthermore, significant demand from awareness campaigns conducted by various organizations is expected to boost the market growth.
The report extensively covers the HIV treatment drugs market segmentation in Africa by drug class (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists), route of administration (oral drugs and injectable drugs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request A Sample Report
HIV treatment drugs market – Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alpha Pharma
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Avacare Health
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cipla Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hetero Labs Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- SSI Diagnostica AS
Product Insights and News
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as ABBV 1882.
- Alpha Pharma - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Alpha Cydin.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Emdolten.
- AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Zidovudine Oral Solution.
For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by
vendors, buy the report.
HIV treatment drugs market - Market Segmentation
The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors are pharmaceutical drugs used to treat and manage HIV. They belong to the anti-retroviral class of drugs. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors are further classified into two types, namely nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI) and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI). The large-scale availability of NRTIs and NNRTIs for HIV treatment is responsible for the favorable growth of this segment.
The growth of HIV treatment drugs market in Africa is expected to grow further in the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment with the high use of NNRTI drugs among children and adults and growing R&D activities. - Download a sample report
What are the key data covered in this HIV treatment drugs market in Africa report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the HIV treatment drugs market vendors in Africa
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights
Related Reports:
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Service and Geography- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market size is forecast to grow by USD 13.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bromhidrosis disease treatment market size is forecast to grow to USD 362.76 million from 2021 to 2026.
|
HIV Treatment Drugs Market In Africa Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
150
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 321.6 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.5
|
Regional analysis
|
Africa
|
Key countries
|
South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Rest of Africa
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alpha Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avacare Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Africa: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 HIV treatment drugs market in Africa 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on HIV treatment drugs market in Africa 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Drug Class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Drug Class Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Route Of Administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Route Of Administration Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Drug Class
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class
- 6.3 Reverse transcriptase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Reverse transcriptase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Reverse transcriptase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Reverse transcriptase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Reverse transcriptase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Protease inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Protease inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Protease inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Protease inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Protease inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Integrase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Integrase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Integrase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Integrase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Integrase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Fusion inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Fusion inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Fusion inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Fusion inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fusion inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Coreceptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Coreceptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Coreceptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Coreceptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Coreceptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Drug Class
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration
- 7.3 Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Oral drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Oral drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Injectable drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Injectable drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Injectable drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Injectable drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Injectable drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Kenya - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Kenya - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Kenya - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Kenya - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Uganda - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Uganda - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Uganda - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Uganda - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Uganda - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 97: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Alpha Pharma
- Exhibit 107: Alpha Pharma - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Alpha Pharma - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Alpha Pharma - Key offerings
- 12.6 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 AstraZeneca Plc
- Exhibit 114: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 117: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings
- 12.8 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Avacare Health
- Exhibit 121: Avacare Health - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Avacare Health - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Avacare Health - Key offerings
- 12.10 Cipla Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Cipla Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Cipla Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Theratechnologies Inc.
- Exhibit 150: Theratechnologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Theratechnologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Theratechnologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 160: Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 162: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article