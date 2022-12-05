HIV treatment drugs market in Africa: Growth Opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIV treatment drugs market size in Africa is forecast to grow by USD 321.6 million during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 3.76%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs. Furthermore, significant demand from awareness campaigns conducted by various organizations is expected to boost the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Africa HIV Treatment Drugs Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the HIV treatment drugs market segmentation in Africa by drug class (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists), route of administration (oral drugs and injectable drugs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request A Sample Report

HIV treatment drugs market – Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Alpha Pharma

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Avacare Health

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hetero Labs Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

SSI Diagnostica AS

Product Insights and News

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as ABBV 1882.

- The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as ABBV 1882. Alpha Pharma - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Alpha Cydin.

- The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Alpha Cydin. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Emdolten.

- The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Emdolten. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

- The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers HIV treatment drugs such as Zidovudine Oral Solution.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by

vendors, buy the report.

HIV treatment drugs market - Market Segmentation

The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors are pharmaceutical drugs used to treat and manage HIV. They belong to the anti-retroviral class of drugs. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors are further classified into two types, namely nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI) and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI). The large-scale availability of NRTIs and NNRTIs for HIV treatment is responsible for the favorable growth of this segment.

The growth of HIV treatment drugs market in Africa is expected to grow further in the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment with the high use of NNRTI drugs among children and adults and growing R&D activities. - Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this HIV treatment drugs market in Africa report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HIV treatment drugs market in Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the HIV treatment drugs market vendors in Africa

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

HIV Treatment Drugs Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 321.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.5 Regional analysis Africa Key countries South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alpha Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avacare Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

