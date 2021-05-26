Hive Furniture Show Debuts In Dubai With Over 55 Exhibitors

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVE Furniture Show, the region's first dedicated event which focuses on big box retailers and wholesale traders, will make its debut at Festival Arena Dubai from June 1 – 3, 2021. The show will feature over 55 exhibitors from the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, and the USA who will showcase their 2021 collection which includes living room, dining, bedroom and children furniture, as well as will display a number of sets so visitors can get a look and feel of what they have to offer.

The GCC has witnessed a 25% increase in the big box retail category during the pandemic due to the increased spending by consumers in home improvement, however retailers were not able to launch new collection due to pandemic. HIVE will be the first furniture show catering to big box retailers in the past 18 months, which was welcomed by exhibitors globally as it will give them the chance to showcase their new collection and engage with visitors and clients.

In his comments on the launch, Gautam Mulani, Co-founder of HIVE furniture Show, said: "After conducting a successful road show last year to test the waters and explore the potential of this growing category in the region, we are pleased to host our mega show this year which generated huge interest from exhibitors that are eager to showcase their latest collections after not being able to do so for the past year and a half due to the pandemic and its repercussions. We are confident that this show will cater to what customers need as its specifically focuses on big box retailers."

"We feel blessed in living in a city like Dubai, where its wise leadership and government initiatives helped the economy recover faster and started opening up to the world faster than most countries. This resulted in international exhibitors' confidence and interest in taking part in HIVE to showcase their carefully-curated collections based on the needs and preferences of customers from across the region. This show is a testament of the great potential that the furniture industry possesses and we are pleased to cater to the growing demand for quality furniture for big box retailers," said Manish Bhatia, Co-founder of HIVE Furniture Show.

The event organisers will be looking to host the event annually to cater to the wider audience across the GCC as well as to increase exhibitors and add new categories such as textiles, home accessories to name a few.

