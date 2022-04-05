Hive Wealth by Impart Media Secures $600k Seed Round Investment from Black Tech Nation Ventures

Community-First Mobile App Will Use the Funding to Support Its Mission to Close the Racial, Gender, and Generational Wealth Gap by 2040

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Wealth by Impart Media (Hive Wealth), a community-first mobile app that helps people grow their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations, officially announced it received $600K in funding from Black Tech Nation Ventures . Through Black Tech Nation Ventures, Hive Wealth is now able to address massive financial inequalities that millions of people of color in the USA experience.

"We are thrilled to announce Black Tech Nation Ventures as our first institutional investor," said Yvette Butler, founder of Hive Wealth. "BTN Ventures and Hive Wealth share a common mission of building generational wealth. We are excited to become a part of their ecosystem and look forward to working with them to bring our common missions to reality."

The team, led by Butler, President of SVB Private Bank and a Black woman who has spent 30 years in finance at some of the world's largest banks, has a time-tested history of working with traditional and nontraditional financial institutions, tech, and underrepresented communities.

The Hive Wealth community-first mobile app helps people connect with communities of financial peers to discuss wealth, share trade insights, and break the money taboo. Users can set financial goals, analyze spending patterns, and become experts on their finances.

"Hive Wealth has all of the characteristics of the ideal portfolio company," said David Motley, General Partner at Black Tech Nation Ventures. "Hive Wealth has a highly knowledgeable and motivated founder, delivering a big, bold idea to address a real problem in a large market. We are excited to have had the privilege of taking the majority of this round of funding as BTN Ventures invests in Black and diverse founders creating scalable software and SaaS-oriented companies. We look forward to continuing to invest in Hive Wealth as it refines and expands its platform."

BTN Ventures is a national technology venture fund that is majority Black-owned and majority diverse-invested, committed to supporting companies that are closing the racial wealth gap. They invest in distinctive Black-led opportunities like Hive Wealth that are proving themselves to be profitable, scalable, and sustainable businesses.

About Hive Wealth by Impart Media:

Hive Wealth by Impart Media is a community-first mobile app that helps people grow their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations. Guided by the mission to close the racial, gender, and generational wealth gap, Hive Wealth gives everyone the tools they need to grow and build a vibrant financial future. Visit our website and download our iOS app for more information.

Impart Media is on a mission to close the racial, gender, and generational wealth gap by 2040. Through original content and a community-first approach, Impart Media connects people with the tools they need to grow their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations. Impart Media's offerings include Hive Wealth and Money Matters , an original docuseries about personal financial transformation.

About Black Tech Nation Ventures:

Black Tech Nation Ventures is a national technology venture fund that is majority Black-owned and majority diverse-invested, focused on wealth-creation for untapped innovative markets and underinvested entrepreneurs.

Contact: mailto:[email protected]

Savannah Dysard

[email protected]

347-509-4086

hivewealth.co

SOURCE Hive Wealth