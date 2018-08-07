HJ Sims Welcomes John Koene as Managing Director to Lead Northeast Complex

"We are excited to welcome John to our team. John's leadership skills and experience are qualities that make him ideal for this role as he supports the firm's continued business expansion efforts," said Daniel Mullane, Managing Principal.

John attended University of North Carolina, Greensboro. John holds his Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses. John resides in Brielle, NJ with his wife and three daughters.

John can be reached at 732-590-0533 or jkoenes@hjsims.com.

ABOUT HJ SIMS: Founded in 1935, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management. Sims is one of the country's oldest underwriters of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, having raised $22 billion for projects throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Fairfield, CT, with investment banking, private client wealth management and trading offices nation-wide.

