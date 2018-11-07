HKBU's Global University Film Awards Award Presentation Ceremony Concludes

Attending the Award Presentation Ceremony were Mr Cheng Yan-kee, Chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; Professor Roland Chin, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU; Professor Huang Yu, Dean of the School of Communication; Professor Eva Man Kit-wah, Director of the AF; Mr Antonio Chan, Vice Chairman of King Wai Group, and Ms Chloe Suen, Chair of Simon Suen Foundation; Ms Clare Stewart, former Director of the BFI London Film Festival, and Ms Shi Nan-sun, a film producer.

In his remarks, Mr Cheng Yan-kee, Chairman of the Council and Court of HKBU, said that HKBU is delighted to play host to hundreds of budding filmmakers and seminal talents from around the world. That they have come to this world city to showcase their creative talents, generate new ideas, and forge new networks is also a great honour.

He added that HKBU is well-known for being the cradle of creativity, and that many of its graduates have had great success in the film industry over the years. Building on the achievements of the Global Chinese Universities Student Film and Television Festival, which was established in 2002, this year HKBU launched GUFA to further expand its mission of advancing the development of the film industry. These Awards are not just about recognising the global excellence of film production by university students around the world, but they are also about building connections and fostering creative exchanges.

A number of influential figures from the film and social community were invited to present the Awards on the Award Ceremony, including Mr Tim Yip, Winner of Academy Award for Best Production Design; Mr Jonnie To Kei-fung, a renowned film director; Ms Angie Chan On-kei, a documentary filmmaker; Mr Raman Hui Shing-ngai; an animation filmmaker; Mr Jonathan Wong Chee-hynn and Ms Fala Chen Fat-lai, Hong Kong artists; Ms Shi Nan-sun, a film producer; Mr Patrick Tam Kar-ming and Mr Steve Chan Chi-fat, film directors and Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group.

Professor Eva Man, Director of the AF, said that she is amazed and grateful for the huge support and recognition the first GUFA had received which help advance AF's education in the film industry. She hopes that the next GUFA will continue this year's success and provide a broader platform for young filmmakers with more opportunities to showcase their talents and foster creative exchanges among themselves.

Ms Jue Yao, renowned violinist, Mr Tam Po Shek, bamboo flutist, Ms Hou Shih-chieh, erhu player, Mr Wu Lap-shan, zheng player, Mr Jonathan Wong Chee-hynn, Hong Kong artist, and members of the AF conducted artistic performance on the Award Ceremony.

The first GUFA is organised by the Academy of Film of the School of Communication of Hong Kong Baptist University, proudly presented by King Wai Group, and Simon Suen Foundation being the Gold Sponsor. While this is the first GUFA, the Academy has received overwhelming recognition and participation from distinguished film professionals, scholars, judges and participants. Over 1,800 submissions from nearly 100 countries and regions were received, including the United States, Europe, Iceland, Belarus, Cuba, Tanzania, and Morocco.

For event details, please refer to the GUFA website: http://af.hkbu.edu.hk/gusff/.

Appendix: Awards and Award Presenters

Award Winner / University Award Presenter Best Script · Traveler

(Helwan University) · Cheng Yan-kee, Chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU · Jonnie To, film director Best Documentary · Glow Worm in a Jungle (Film and Television Institute of India) · Paul Stekler, professor of film studies and award-winning documentary filmmaker · Angie Chan, documentary filmmaker Best Animated Short Film · Him&Her

(Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg) · Raman Hui, animation filmmaker · Max Howard, animation filmmaker Best Experimental Short Film ¡Ve!

(Loyola Marymount University) Clare Stewart, former Director of the BFI London Film Festival · Hanspeter Ammann, film director Jury's choice (Experimental) Worm

(Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture) Clare Stewart, former Director of the BFI London Film Festival

Hanspeter Ammann, film director The Most Promising Actor · Rafael Haider from The Victory of Charity

(University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna) · Chloe Suen, Chair of Simon Suen Foundation · Jonathan Wong, artist The Most Promising Actress · Kim Yeongseon from My Little Brother, Seung-hyuk

(Korea National University of Arts) · Antonio Chan, Vice Chairman of King Wai Group · Fala Chen, actress Best Director · Albert Meisl from The Victory of Charity

(University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna) · Shi Nan-sun, film producer · Patrick Tam, film director Best Chinese-language Film · We Outlaws

(Zhejiang University of Media and Communications) · Professor Zhu Ying, AF of HKBU · Chris Berry, Professor of Film Studies of King's College London Best Narrative · My Little Brother, Seung-hyuk

(Korea National University of Arts) · Tim Yip, Winner of Academy Award for Best Production Design · Tony Rayns, London-based filmmaker, critic and festival programmer HKBU Academy of Film's Choice · Adulting

(Hong Kong Baptist University) · Professor Eva Man, Director of the AF · Steve Chan, film director Gold Award · The Victory of Charity

(University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna) · Professor Roland Chin, President of HKBU · Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group

Media enquiries: Mavis Wong of the Communication & Public Relations Office at +851-3411-7964 / hkbunews@hkbu.edu.hk

SOURCE Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU)