HKSTP's Elevator Pitch Competition 2018 Attracts Global Innovation and Technology Talent to Pitch for Investment Funding while Connecting with Potential Investors

DASH Systems builds precision aerial delivery systems that allow any aircraft to land cargo without the need for runways or landings. This allows the world's fastest shipping medium, air cargo, to deliver anywhere in the world an airplane can fly over. Cargo planes can deliver up to five times faster and two times cheaper than commercial courier companies by not relying on slow ground vehicles or the need for distribution hubs.

Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, said, "The large number of entries, diversity of participants and the enthusiasm they displayed throughout the competition pleasantly surprised us. The competition has become a great platform for Hong Kong to show its strength as an innovation and technology start-up hub to the international community.

The eagerness and interest shown by the participating start-ups are equally matched by an increasing number of investors who have also shown interest in the competition. This demonstrates that our efforts in strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the Park, making the right connections between start-ups and investors, are showing its rewards. We call upon the local and global investment community to come join us at the Park, and help bring these many brilliant ideas to life."

One hundred start-ups from all over the world with a focus on five technology areas: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Fintech, Healthy Ageing, Smart City, and Next Generation Technology were shortlisted while around 70 percent of them came from overseas. All finalists were given one minute to pitch their innovative ideas to judges in an elevator ride at the ICC. Ten finalists were selected and given another three-minute opportunity to pitch to the panel of judges, which was made up of investors and industry leaders.

This year's EPiC also included a new programme, the "Kidtrepreneur" competition, which saw 10 future entrepreneurs present their creative ideas. This competition allows children to learn from the senior contestants while demonstrating to the children, their parents and the general public, that the innovation and technology sector can provide them with a bright and promising future. The Champion Lauren Kwan is the founder of "Stethoscopers", the game advance from basic surgery prep to complicated anatomy and reach higher levels by passing medical vocabulary tests, puts medicine and learning in a fun format for the next generation of doctors.

List of winners

Award Company Name Economy Champion DASH Systems United States Tech Trend Winner (Artificial Intelligence & Robotics) DASH Systems United States Tech Trend Winner (Fintech) Link4 Australia Tech Trend Winner (Healthy Ageing) VisusNano United Kingdom Tech Trend Winner (Smart City) WildFaces.ai Hong Kong Tech Trend Winner (Next Generation Technology) Titanology Limited Hong Kong Kidtrepreneur – Champion Lauren Kwan's "Stethoscopers" Hong Kong

Economy No. of Finalists Australia 3 Belgium 1 Canada 4 Mainland China 10 France 2 Finland 1 Germany 3 Hong Kong 32 India 1 Ireland 2 Israel 1 Japan 2 New Zealand 5 South Korea 1 Singapore 2 Spain 3 Sweden 1 Switzerland 1 Taiwan 4 Thailand 3 Timor-Leste 1 United Kingdom 3 United States 11 Vietnam 3

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

SOURCE Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation