H&L Partners Announces Corporate Management Restructuring

"The management team wants to continue the growth the agency has enjoyed over the last seven years by increasing our client base in a variety of industries," Alfano said. "We will also be enjoying growth in our other offices."

Trey Curtola is H&L's new Executive Chairman. Curtola has spent 17 years at the agency, the last three of them serving as its President. He believes the company's collaborative leadership spirit is essential to the fabric of H&L.

"We've got a strong team," Curtola said. "It was always a priority at top management to ensure strength in senior- and mid-level leadership. Josh was successful at doing that."

Crystal Sawyer has been elevated from Senior Vice President, Managing Director, to Executive Vice President, Managing Director, of the McDonald's brand, one of H&L Partners' biggest clients.

Tyler Martin, SVP, Managing Director; Chris Cronin, SVP, Group Account Director; Michael Ramirez, SVP, Media Director; Michael Castillo, SVP, Managing Director; and Mark Suarez, SVP, Managing Director, will remain in their leadership positions and continue to contribute to the company's consistent performance and exponential growth.

Nichol died in February. He worked at H&L for more than 26 years, building up the company's seven regional offices across the country.

About H&L Partners

H&L Partners is a full-service, integrated communications agency made up of diverse, collaborative, and multitalented individuals with broad expertise in all aspects of marketing and advertising. Based in Oakland, H&L Partners has offices in Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix, and Charlotte. For more information, visit www.handlpartners.com .

