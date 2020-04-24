HL7 International and Audacious Inquiry Collaborate to Support COVID-19 Response

BALTIMORE and ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HL7 International (HL7®) and Audacious Inquiry (Ai) today announced a critical collaborative effort to develop an HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) Implementation Guide. The project will support the coronavirus response by automating transmission and enabling real-time exchange of deidentified data among healthcare organizations and public health authorities that will be tested at the upcoming virtual HL7 FHIR Connectathon in May.

The effort is being coordinated through an initiative called The Situational Awareness for Novel Epidemic Response (SANER) Project. The SANER Project brings together thought leaders in health IT and disaster response on a project that will enable the secure and rapid transfer of information about hospital bed capacity and availability of critical resources during public health emergencies.

The project will empower global developers to collaborate on the COVID-19 response through shared interoperability standards based on HL7 FHIR. Healthcare facilities, critical infrastructure and government response authorities can leverage these standards to expose data that is critical for controlling the spread of the disease and managing limited healthcare resources across the country.

Remarking on the progress of the effort, Scott Afzal, Audacious Inquiry's President commented, "On the same day the project was launched by Ai, a proposal was submitted to HL7 to build the essential FHIR Implementation Guide, and Ai agreed to contribute the existing IG content to HL7." He continued, "HL7 pulled out all of the stops to support this effort. Within two weeks, the HL7 SANER FHIR IG project was approved by HL7's members. We could not be more thrilled to have their members support at this critical time."

HL7's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Charles Jaffe, said, "The HL7 global volunteer community has rapidly mobilized to develop and support multiple and varied initiatives that enable information sharing, which specifically address the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to collaborate on critical projects that accelerate the struggle to defeat this worldwide crisis."

A track has been created to support testing for the implementation guide at HL7's first virtual FHIR Connectathon being held May 13-15. Interested participants can register here.

About HL7 International

Health Level Seven® International (HL7) is an ANSI-accredited, not-for-profit standards developing organization with the mission of empowering global health interoperability. With affiliates in over 30 countries, HL7's global membership envisions a world in which everyone can securely access and use the right data when and where they need it. Widely implemented by vendor and healthcare systems, and required by governing bodies around the world, HL7 standards deliver solutions for health information technology, including HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®), Version 2 (V2) and Clinical Document Architecture (CDA®). For more information, visit HL7.org.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health IT and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, emergency responders, and public health agencies across 13 US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected. For more information, visit ainq.com.

Contacts:

Andrea Ribick, HL7, [email protected], (734) 677-7777

Michelle McCoy, Audacious Inquiry, [email protected]

SOURCE Audacious Inquiry

Related Links

www.ainq.com

