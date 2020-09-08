HLA Typing for Transplant Market Revenue to Cross USD 1.1 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (Non-Molecular Assays [Serological Assays, Mixed Lymphocyte Culture Assays], Molecular Assays [PCR Based Molecular Assays, Sequencing Based Molecular Assays {Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing}]), Product and Services (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-use (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of HLA typing for transplant will cross $1.1 billion by 2026.

Asia Pacific HLA typing for transplant market is expected to grow at a significant pace till 2026 on account of growing trend of stem cell and organ donation.

HLA testing techniques are used to match organ transplant recipients with compatible donors. The increase in transplants will eventually foster the HLA typing for transplant market growth. For instance, according to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, 92 transplants occur in the U.S. each day. Similarly, 39,718 organ transplants have been performed in the U.S. in 2019, an increase of about 22% from 2015. Thus, there is an increase in demand for solid organ transplants. Furthermore, implementation of advanced technologies and streamlining of healthcare processes will enable cost-saving in near future.

The mixed lymphocyte culture assays technology held over 29.2% of revenue share in 2019 owing to a rising number of soft tissues, stem cells, and solid organ transplantations. Associated advantages of mixed lymphocyte culture assays include cost-effectiveness and easy-to-perform assays. However, reproducibility of the assay is challenging and requires nearly one week. This makes it difficult to consider MLR as a useful tool in monitoring the risk of acute rejection in repetitive clinical practice.

The software segment in the HLA typing for the transplant market accounted for USD 88.2 million in 2019. The entire HLA typing procedure is long and extensive. As a result, the demand for software services that provide accurate results in less time is continuously increasing. Additionally, software can import sequencing data, sequence editing, and comparison of sequences with an available library of sequences.

The research application segment valuation was more than USD 132 million in 2019. HLA typing has various applications in disease areas such as immunogenetics, infectious disease and cancer. The researchers have developed a statistical approach that uses high-quality HLA data to decrease ambiguity in lower-quality data sets. Moreover, HLA typing is also important in transplant medicine for matching donors and recipients. HLA typing in laboratories improves speed and accuracy of work.

Academic and research institutes segment held around 17.4% HLA typing for transplant market share in 2019. HLA typing for research purposes is preferred due to the introduction of sensitive technologies and instruments that enable scientists to perform a number of assays. For instance, the International Center for Blood Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) has collaborated with Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP). The collaboration aimed towards the advancement of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy across the world to upsurge survival of patients and improve quality of life.

Asia Pacific HLA typing for transplant market is expected to grow at a significant pace till 2026 on account of the growing trend of stem cell and organ donation. Increasing demand for high-resolution HLA typing genotyping will further drive the regional market growth. In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies for organ transplantation coupled with favorable government policies will boost the market revenue in the APAC region.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the HLA typing for transplant market include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CareDx, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fischer Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, Luminex Corporation and Immucor, Inc among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

