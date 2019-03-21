HLTH and Boston Children's Hospital Partner to Launch Voice.HLTH Technology Showcase

NEW YORK and BOSTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH, the largest and most important conference for health innovation, announced today a partnership with Boston Children's Hospital focused on voice technology in health.

HLTH 2019 will feature a Voice.HLTH track, a voice hackathon as part of HACK/HLTH and a showcase exploring the impact of voice technology in healthcare. The Voice Technology in Healthcare Initiative, born out of Boston Children's Hospital Innovation & Digital Health Accelerator, seeks to accelerate the adoption of voice-assisted technologies in healthcare.

"The application of voice technology to the practice of health care completely changes the nature of how physicians provide and patients receive - and experience - health care," said John Brownstein Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children's Hospital. "From consumers interacting through voice interfaces to learning about their health and engaging with the health system, to physicians using voice bots to assist in administrative tasks and care delivery, we are seeing the health industry reimagined by the adoption of voice technology."

Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH commented, "Voice technology is an incredibly exciting and rapidly developing area of innovation in health and we are honored to have Boston Children's Hospital as a partner to place focus on the latest voice solutions that are making a significant impact across the health ecosystem."

Voice.HLTH will include presentations from industry experts who are pioneering voice transformation in healthcare, including how to address barriers and implementation challenges. In addition to the one-day Voice.HLTH track, the exhibit floor will feature a Voice Pavilion allowing attendees of HLTH the opportunity to personally experience the latest in voice technology. Over a dozen companies - from startups to well-established organizations - will display and demonstrate the latest use of voice technologies in the health industry.

For more information, please visit https://hlth.com/voice-hlth.

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital , the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including nine members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 11 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens , @BCH_Innovation , Facebook and YouTube .

