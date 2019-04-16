HLTH and Together.Health Partner to Make an Impact in the Health Industry

NEW YORK and BOSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH, the largest and most important conference for health innovation, announced today a partnership with the Together.Health Collaborative, which represents over 40 digital health accelerators, incubators, economic development organizations, government organizations, and other community leaders.

HLTH 2019 will feature a Together.Health innovation program, taking place on Sunday, October 27, to convene community leaders in digital health innovation from throughout the country and world. The Together.Health Collaborative is an open source initiative whose goal is to use the power of community to accelerate the adoption and implementation of innovative health solutions, by providing a network for these leaders to collaborate across ecosystems.

"We're excited to partner with HLTH to bring these national health leaders to the event - to design a collaborative network of regional health ecosystems dedicated towards enabling the more rapid and sustainable adoption of innovative health solutions," said Nick Dougherty, cofounder of the collaborative and managing director of MassChallenge HealthTech. "The goal is to foster conversations and connections at the event, and sustained impact well after HLTH 2019," said Maura Little, co-chair of Together.Health and executive director of Cambia Grove.

Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH commented, "Digital health accelerators, incubators, and community leaders are an important part of the health ecosystem, and we're thrilled to have Together.Health as a partner to bring these organizations to HLTH, and to make a massive impact for the health industry."

Together.Health plans to meet at HLTH 2019 and HLTH 2020 to work collaboratively across health ecosystems to identify challenges in the industry, share lessons learned, develop best practices, and form multi-ecosystem teams to fuel health innovation and regional growth.

For more information, please visit https://hlth.com/together-health .

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in the health industry. It's an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the health industry to learn, collaborate and evolve. The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, academia, health associations and business groups, media, and industry analysts. By leading the development of a new dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in health costs and dramatic increases in health quality. HLTH takes place on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand's brand new conference facility.

About Together.Health

Together.Health (formerly the Digital Health Collaborative) is large and growing quickly, representing over 40 digital health accelerators, incubators, economic development organizations, government organizations, and other community leaders. These organizations work with thousands of partners, startups, investors, thought leaders, and politicians from around the world. By leveraging the regional strength of these organizations at a national and international level, Together.Health is well-positioned to make a massive impact for the health industry.

