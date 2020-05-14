HLTH Foundation Relaunches Enhanced CSweetener Mentorship Program For Women Leaders In Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Foundation, announced today the relaunch of CSweetener, its mentorship program for women in healthcare. Partnering with leading healthcare organizations, CSweetener provides virtual mentorships to aspiring c-suite leaders who hold mid-senior level positions in the industry. HLTH Foundation, owned by HLTH LLC, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to improving equality and diversity in healthcare as well as access to care.

"Women hold just 30% of leadership roles in healthcare, a significant disparity considering they represent 65% of the industry overall and make the vast majority of purchasing and usage decisions1," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of HLTH LLC. "CSweetener will help bring us one step closer to achieving gender parity."

HLTH LLC made a bold commitment to the advancement of women, establishing the Women at HLTH initiative in 2019 at its prestigious annual health innovation conference where they also placed a focus on gender parity on boards, female founders and publishing gender ratios for speakers. CSweetener's acquisition by the HLTH Foundation was also announced at the event with the unveiling of new research exposing barriers to gender parity that can hinder growth and innovation.

"Today, CSweetener has achieved a milestone in its goal to accelerate diversity for all women in healthcare leadership," said Janna Guinen, Executive Director, HLTH Foundation. "In addition to accessing seasoned experts from virtually every area of health and medicine, mentees now have the option to choose a mentor who can provide guidance on managing intersectionality in the workplace and help them build skills or careers in diversity and inclusion."

CSweetener is helping to pave the way for women who face the biggest hurdles on the path to leadership. The program accepts mentees who occupy a mid-senior level role in healthcare and identify as women. CSweetener mentors are tenured healthcare executives of all genders. Scholarships are available for individual applicants, made possible by sponsors and donors as well as support from HLTH LLC. To learn more about partnership or sponsorship or to apply to the program, visit csweetener.org.

About CSweetener

CSweetener brings mentorship to women in healthcare, matching them with luminaries that guide their careers. We partner with healthcare employers to help them prepare employees or recruits for c-level roles, achieve gender parity and drive business results through leadership diversity. CSweetener also offers individual scholarships funded through corporate partnerships, donations and support from HLTH LLC. CSweetener is operated by HLTH Foundation, a 501(c)3 charity working toward healthcare equality, diversity and access.

About HLTH Foundation

HLTH Foundation develops and supports initiatives that promote equality, diversity and access in healthcare. It is a 501(c)3 charity owned and partly funded by HLTH LLC, an organization focused on transforming the next decade of health. HLTH Foundation's first wholly owned program is CSweetener, a virtual mentorship program for women in healthcare that's aiming for gender parity in healthcare leadership. Learn more about the Foundation at hlthfoundation.org.

1Source: https://www.oliverwyman.com/HeartbeatOfHealthcare.html

